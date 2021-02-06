[BN] Blitz: Antoine Winfield Jr. following in dad's footsteps

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bucs rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. follows in father's footsteps and beyond to Super Bowl LV

There were some who had Antoine Winfield Jr. being available when the Bills picked at No. 54 in the 2020 NFL draft. They were likely to pick someone on defense, and with two safeties at age 29 on draft weekend, infusing some youth into the secondary.

We didn't get a chance to see if the Bills drafted him 21 years after they drafted his father.

Winfield Jr. was selected by Tampa Bay at pick 45. More than nine months later, there's an outside chance he is selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year after starting in every game this season except for the Bucs’ NFC championship game victory at Green Bay. He missed that with an ankle injury but will be back for the Super Bowl.

Just like his father, who played five seasons with the Bills, predicted last spring.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I get to play with Tom Brady!’ ” Winfield Jr. recalled this week. “And my dad was like, ‘That’s the GOAT right there. You probably about to win you one.’"