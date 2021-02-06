[BN] Blitz: Antoine Winfield Jr. following in dad's footsteps

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 6, 2021
Bucs rookie Antoine Winfield Jr. follows in father's footsteps and beyond to Super Bowl LV
There were some who had Antoine Winfield Jr. being available when the Bills picked at No. 54 in the 2020 NFL draft. They were likely to pick someone on defense, and with two safeties at age 29 on draft weekend, infusing some youth into the secondary.
We didn't get a chance to see if the Bills drafted him 21 years after they drafted his father.
Winfield Jr. was selected by Tampa Bay at pick 45. More than nine months later, there's an outside chance he is selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year after starting in every game this season except for the Bucs’ NFC championship game victory at Green Bay. He missed that with an ankle injury but will be back for the Super Bowl.
Just like his father, who played five seasons with the Bills, predicted last spring.
“I’m like, ‘Yeah, I get to play with Tom Brady!’ ” Winfield Jr. recalled this week. “And my dad was like, ‘That’s the GOAT right there. You probably about to win you one.’"
Jason Wolf has the story on the younger Winfield, following in dad's footsteps but already reaching a Super Bowl, something his father never did.
This week we're spicing things up with Taiwan Jones' favorite dish - salmon and coconut curry sauce. Join Chef Darian Bryan and let's Dig In, Buffalo!
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How Travis Kelce stays at the top of his game: Travis Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history to have five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He set a record for receiving yards at the position with 1,416 in 15 games. Tomorrow night, two generational tight ends will be on the field. Vic Carucci wrote about what makes Kelce so good. Read more
Our picks: Who's going to win the Super Bowl tomorrow night? Our staff members give us their score prediction and tell us why. Read more
Editorial: The News' Editorial Board: "If Buffalo Bills fans find themselves rooting for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, should that be considered a case of Stockholm Syndrome? ... We will make no predictions on the outcome, but we will offer an endorsement: Root for “Tompa” Bay." Read more
Earlier this week, Jason Wolf wrote about why it's OK to root for Brady this week. Read more
X's and O's: Mark Gaughan's X's and O's column ahead of tomorrow's game looks at how Tampa's front four could help decide the game against Kansas City's banged-up offensive line. Read more
ICYMI: As part of an NFL initiative to recognize the extraordinary service of health care workers during the pandemic, the Bills are sending four Western New York nurses to Super Bowl LV. Read more
Bingo: Play Super Bowl Bingo with our online game card. Read more
Stadium vaccines: In a letter sent Friday to President Joe Biden, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered his league's stadiums as vaccination sites and said many of the stadiums should be able to get efforts moving quickly. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the NHL: Teams could use a pause to beef up Covid protocols. Read more
No new Sabres added to NHL's Covid protocol list but Devils' total hits 17. Read more
Arttu Ruotsalainen steps into prominent role during Amerks' season-opening loss. Read more
College hoops: St. Bonaventure focuses on pivotal game at Saint Louis, despite schedule changes. Read more
High schools: High school notes: Lancaster girls soccer star Shea Vanderbosch commits to Syracuse. Read more
Outdoors: Birds on the Niagara Festival set for Feb. 12-14 and other outdoors notes. Read more
Today in sports history: Today in sports history: St. Louis Blues' Brett Hull scores 50th goal to make father-son history. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.