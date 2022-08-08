[BN] Blitz: Andre Smith trying to enjoy every day despite looming suspension

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 8, 2022

Bills' Andre Smith trying to enjoy every day despite looming suspension

Andre Smith says that "to this day" he's unsure how his estrogen levels were three times higher than allowed or what triggered the test result after Buffalo's Thanksgiving night game in New Orleans.

“I don’t know where that came from. I’m on a plant-based diet. ... I pay attention to everything I put in my body. So it’s very suspicious to me.”

The ordeal has put his roster spot in jeopardy. The Bills signed him to a two-year contract in March 2021 worth $2.4 million. He would make $1.12 million this year if he were on the roster.

He's not eligible to return to the roster until after the first six weeks of the season due to his suspension. By then, will they even have a roster spot for him?

“I didn’t do anything," Smith said. "It’s actually kind of career jeopardizing.”

Sunday observations: The Bills' offensive line got a little healthier with guard Rodger Saffold being activated from the NFI list Sunday. Meanwhile, a few players were held out of practice with minor injuries and soreness. The Bills had a few guests from the Sabres during the Sunday session. Katherine Fitzgerald has observations from the Bills' return to Pittsford. Read more

Harry Scull Jr. has 29 photos from Sunday's practice at St. John Fisher. View photos

Reggie Gilliam gets two-year contract extension: Gilliam has been called a Swiss Army knife, and Greg Rousseau calls him “a bowling ball.” No matter where they need him, the Bills have come to find him to be reliable and valuable. Sunday they signed Gilliam to an extension worth up to $5.2 million. Read more

Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir is a 'special kid': “I just keep an open mind every single day,” Shakir said. “I'm not really one to try to figure out what they're trying to do with me." The Bills are trying to figure that out themselves, and the rookie from Boise State is giving them reasons to get the ball to him. Read more

Catch up on camp: It's game week ... sort of. The Bills open their 2022 preseason slate Saturday with a home game vs. Indianapolis. Miss any of our in-depth coverage from St. John Fisher and Orchard Park? Find our recent coverage here.

Jon Feliciano discusses dehydration: Now with the New York Giants, the former Bills lineman suffered severe dehydration during the second day of practice and missed the next four days. What happened? Read more

Hunt demands trade and then practices: Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt participated in team drills for first time in three days after demanding a trade. Read more

Sabres/NHL: Andrew Poturalski earns another Cup celebration, contract with NHL's Kraken Read more

A 'game-changer,' Matt Savoie's time in Dubuque set him on path to Sabres Read more

Baseball: Buffalo Diesel claims third National Amateur Baseball Federation championship Read more

Bisons' game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre suspended in sixth inning Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Nolan Smith, Hamburg baseball Read more

Equestrian: Susan Schoellkopf honored with GBSHOF class through work with therapeutic riding Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 8

