[BN] Blitz: Analysis: Run success in Chicago was prelude to big challenge vs. Bengals

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 26, 2022

Analysis: Bills run success in Chicago was prelude to big challenge vs. Bengals

The Bills sent a message to future opponents Saturday afternoon in Chicago: Go light at your own risk.

The Bills ran 11 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns when the Bears gave them two-high safety looks and six men in the box.

Devin Singletary and James Cook were a 1-2 punch all day long, helping the Bills to their best rushing performance since 2016.

Cook showed why the Bills liked him in this year's draft, displaying his speed in space running against the Bears’ light fronts.

While the performance was a good sign for the Bills, there's also this caveat: Chicago entered the game ranked 27th against the run.

Cincinnati’s defense Monday night will be a tougher challenge. The Bengals rank seventh against the run.

Mark Gaughan has an early look at what to expect next week.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Report card: The defense did its homework. The passing game and special teams, meanwhile, have some work to do. Here are Jay Skurski's grades from the game. Read more

AFC playoff picture: Miami's Christmas Day loss is making things interesting at the bottom of the AFC playoff race. Things are getting tight. Read more

Bills fans greet team in Rochester: Buffalo Niagara International Airport being closed forced the Bills to change their plans. They stayed in Chicago Saturday night, then flew back to Rochester Sunday. There, hundreds of fans clad in Bills gear were waving flags and signs to greet them. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: Alan Pergament said he has "long thought that Adam Archuleta is the most underrated NFL analyst on the CBS staff." Archuleta was finally on a Bills game this year. So, how'd he do? "Just about everything in his performance during the victory confirmed my beliefs," Pergament wrote. Read more

Miss anything? We get it. It was a holiday weekend. Catch up on anything you may have missed from our Bills-Bears coverage here: Read more

Chargers can clinch tonight: A victory Monday night over the Indianapolis Colts will enable the Chargers to clinch their first AFC playoff berth since 2018. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres Mailbag: When should GM Kevyn Adams trade for a player to win now? Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Franco Harris: Before Immaculate: Inside Franco Harris' journey from Army aspirations to budding NFL star Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 26

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.