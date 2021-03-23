[BN] Blitz: Analysis: Mitch Trubisky can keep the Bills from sinking

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 23, 2021
Analysis: Mitch Trubisky has talent to keep Bills ship from sinking (temporarily)
For the first time in his years playing meaningful football, very few people are expecting Mitch Trubisky to excel. There are likely even fewer who expect him to play any meaningful football this season.
If Trubisky is playing meaningful snaps for the Bills in 2021, it'll be because Josh Allen either got injured or completely came apart, and it would mean the Bills' hopes of playing for and winning a Super Bowl are being sacked.
But if having Trubisky there instead of Matt Barkley feels like an upgrade, it's because it is. A big one at that.
Most negative opinions of Trubisky exist because of the expectations he played under after being the second overall pick in 2017.
Freed from those expectations, the Bills have a quarterback more capable of winning them some football games if Allen misses some time than they have had in previous years.
Mark Gaughan's analysis on Trubisky quotes two ESPN analysts and the former Bears scouting director. Here's why Trubisky has the talent to keep the Bills from sinking.
