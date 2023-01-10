[BN] Blitz: Analysis: Josh Allen led NFL in deep passing in 2022

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 10, 2023

Bills Patriots third

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Analysis: Josh Allen led NFL in deep passing in 2022

This may come as no surprise to anyone who watched the Buffalo Bills play football this year: Josh Allen really likes to throw the ball deep.

Once one of the biggest question marks for Allen, his deep-ball accuracy has turned into one of his biggest strengths.

Allen led the NFL in deep completions, deep attempts and deep passing yards.

Allen was 34 of 83 on passes 20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage for 1,170 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, according to Buffalo News charting.

The attempts, completions and yards were all the best numbers of his career, despite the fact that Allen played one fewer game than last season.

Who completed the second-most deep passes in the NFL? Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who could end up being Allen's opponent Sunday in the opening playoff game.

Mark Gaughan dug into the numbers behind Allen's deep ball success.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Report: Panthers seek to interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for head coach: The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. Read more

Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo: Hamlin was released from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and is in stable condition. The next steps in his recovery will be in Buffalo, where Hamlin is being treated at Buffalo General Medical Center. Jay Skurski has more on Hamlin, plus other observations from Monday's media availability. Read more

Oliver, Jones dominated DT playing time: DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver played 50 and 47 defensive snaps, respectively, which was 74% and 69% of the team total. Here are Jay Skurski's takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Marlowe becomes next man up: It was the question that took a backseat amid all the Damar Hamlin coverage last week, understandably so. How would the Buffalo Bills replace him on the field? Dean Marlowe was the next man up. "In my mind, it wasn't about me, it was about playing for him," Marlowe said. Read more

Dorsey Watch: As per usual, the Buffalo Bills attacked their opponent with a lot of 11 personnel. Here's a look at how Ken Dorsey deployed the offense in Week 18. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: As Jim Nantz put it just seconds into the game, while Nyheim Hines was finishing off a kick return on the opening kickoff, Sunday had some "storybook" moments inside Highmark Stadium. Unsurprisingly, Nantz and Tony Romo, CBS' top announcing pair, rose to the occasion. Read more

They'll be back this weekend. Read more

'Are you kidding me?': Have you heard the Buffalo Bills radio call on the Hines return? Listen here

Miss anything? Catch up on all of our Bills-Patriots coverage at our Week 18 coverage hub. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Observations: Sabres' sloppy start leads to first shutout of season in loss to Flyers Read more

Mike Harrington: Luukkonen's play and Comrie's return force Sabres into three-headed goalie act Read more

Sabres loan Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester, but all three goalies expected to get NHL action Read more

High schools: 'Game of Games' in girls basketball: Cardinal O'Hara vs. Lancaster. Who is the best in WNY? Read more

Boys basketball polls: Niagara Falls, Bishop Timon remain unanimous at No. 1 Read more

Girls basketball polls: Lancaster and O'Hara tie for No. 1 in larges; Depew atop smalls Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 10

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

