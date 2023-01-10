[BN] Blitz: Analysis: Josh Allen led NFL in deep passing in 2022

Allen was 34 of 83 on passes 20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage for 1,170 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, according to Buffalo News charting.

The attempts, completions and yards were all the best numbers of his career, despite the fact that Allen played one fewer game than last season.

Who completed the second-most deep passes in the NFL? Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who could end up being Allen's opponent Sunday in the opening playoff game.