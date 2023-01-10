[BN] Blitz: Analysis: Josh Allen led NFL in deep passing in 2022

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 10, 2023
Analysis: Josh Allen led NFL in deep passing in 2022
This may come as no surprise to anyone who watched the Buffalo Bills play football this year: Josh Allen really likes to throw the ball deep.
Once one of the biggest question marks for Allen, his deep-ball accuracy has turned into one of his biggest strengths.
Allen led the NFL in deep completions, deep attempts and deep passing yards.
Allen was 34 of 83 on passes 20 yards or more beyond the line of scrimmage for 1,170 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, according to Buffalo News charting.
The attempts, completions and yards were all the best numbers of his career, despite the fact that Allen played one fewer game than last season.
Who completed the second-most deep passes in the NFL? Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who could end up being Allen's opponent Sunday in the opening playoff game.
Mark Gaughan dug into the numbers behind Allen's deep ball success.
