[BN] Blitz: Analysis: Bills have faced easiest schedule

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 1, 2021

Analysis: Bills have faced easiest schedule of offenses, defenses in the NFL

Being in second place in the AFC East through 12 weeks may not sting that bad for the Bills and their fans if the Bills had been faced with the challenge of playing some of the best teams in the NFL.

That, of course, is not the case.

From Mark Gaughan: "The Bills’ defense has faced the easiest schedule of opposing offenses in the NFL in terms of average yards gained. The Bills’ offense, likewise, has faced the easiest schedule of defenses in the league."

Adding to that, the Bills and Bengals are tied for the easiest schedules in terms of opponents' win percentage.

We're heading into Week 13 and still don't really know how good the Bills are. They are No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed and third in points scored. They have seven wins by 15 points or more.

But they're 7-4 and have played five out of their 11 games this year against a backup quarterback.