[BN] Blitz: Analysis: Bills have faced easiest schedule

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 1, 2021
Analysis: Bills have faced easiest schedule of offenses, defenses in the NFL
Being in second place in the AFC East through 12 weeks may not sting that bad for the Bills and their fans if the Bills had been faced with the challenge of playing some of the best teams in the NFL.
That, of course, is not the case.
From Mark Gaughan: "The Bills’ defense has faced the easiest schedule of opposing offenses in the NFL in terms of average yards gained. The Bills’ offense, likewise, has faced the easiest schedule of defenses in the league."
Adding to that, the Bills and Bengals are tied for the easiest schedules in terms of opponents' win percentage.
We're heading into Week 13 and still don't really know how good the Bills are. They are No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed and third in points scored. They have seven wins by 15 points or more.
But they're 7-4 and have played five out of their 11 games this year against a backup quarterback.
Mark Gaughan has more in his latest analysis piece.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Tuesday observations: “It was initially emotional,” Leslie Frazier said of Tre'Davious White's injury. “Now we're at a point where guys are starting to lock in on this opponent, but that first 24, 48 hours was tough.” Katherine Fitzgerald has more White reaction, as well as injury news that could help the Bills out. Read more
Jake Fromm signed: The Giants are signing Fromm off the Bills practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, as they are now in need of depth at quarterback. Read more
Lawmaker casts doubt on downtown stadium: "Once you get into it, you know, people begin to say: 'Well, wait a minute, what about my tradition of tailgating?' " Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said. "I'm not a tailgater, but it's a thing." Jerry Zremski has more from Washington. Read more
Bills roundtable: In case you missed it, our staff chimed in on the Bills' season expectations with Tre White out, who will step up down the stretch and whether Josh Allen would break his own record in our latest Bills roundtable. Read more
AFC record: The conference has a record 12 teams at .500 or better through Week 12, a first for the NFL. Read more
Why the NFL feels unpredictable: From ESPN's Adam Teicher: "The race for this year's Super Bowl championship seems as open as ever. Through 12 weeks, nine teams had Super Bowl odds at 13-1 or shorter, matching the most teams with odds that short in the past six years." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Rasmus Dahlin is a flashpoint for Sabres' defensive woes Read more
Sabres Notebook: Dustin Tokarski's status unclear after shot to head in practice Read more
Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Effectiveness increases when Tage Thompson is at center Read more
Colleges: Former Southwestern QB Cole Snyder enters the NCAA transfer portal at Rutgers Read more
UB basketball routs Point Park, but can cement identity against St. Bonaventure Read more
High schools: Madi Balk's hard work pays off with scholarship to Florida State Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 1
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.