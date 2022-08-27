[BN] Blitz: An emotional Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza situation

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 27, 2022

Bills coach Sean McDermott calls Matt Araiza situation 'extremely serious. Just hard to go through'

There was a football game played Friday night. A mostly meaningless one, but a game nonetheless.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, though, dedicated the majority of his postgame news conference Friday to addressing the civil lawsuit filed against rookie punter Matt Araiza on Thursday.

"I understand the sensitivity of the situation, and it’s clear we have work to do to continue to figure this thing out here, and we’re going to do that," McDermott said in his opening statement.

Jay Skurski has the transcript from McDermott's postgame media availability with the coach's full remarks.

Araiza did not play Friday night, and after releasing Matt Haack this week, the Bills did not have a punter. So they turned to quarterback Matt Barkley. The Bills faced fourth down nine times Friday. They elected to punt four times.

"It is not something I’ve ever practiced, and I knew right before the game," Barkley said.

Araiza did join his teammates in Charlotte. He was not seen on the sideline before or during the game, and he was not wearing any Bills gear. He instead wore a black shirt and gray shorts with a backpack.

Araiza denies rape: Matt Araiza's agent issued a statement from the Buffalo Bills punter during the first half of the game that said: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.” Meanwhile, Araiza's accuser wrote recollections in a journal entry dated the day after the reported rape, detailing what she remembered and how she felt. Read more

Araiza not subject to discipline by league: The punter cannot be disciplined by the NFL, no matter the outcome of the civil trial or end result of the criminal investigation. That’s because the reported incident predates his time in the NFL. Whatever happens is up to the Buffalo Bills. Read more

Early fan reactions to Araiza accusations lean toward cutting punter: “This is sick, I’d rather go for it for every fourth down for the whole year than have this guy punt for us,” one woman wrote. Others criticized the Bills for their lack of an explanation about the circumstances surrounding Araiza. Read more

Preseason winning streak comes to an end: Not a single projected starter touched the field during the game Friday night in Charlotte. Jay Skurski has observations from the Buffalo Bills’ preseason finale, a 21-0 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Read more

Here is Harry Scull Jr.'s photo gallery from Charlotte. View photos

Deadline for Bills stadium deal extended 45 days: A Buffalo Bills stadium lease deal is not getting done by Sept. 1, the original deadline for all finalized Bills-related stadium documents to be approved by the state, the Erie County Legislature and Bills ownership. All sides have now agreed to invoke the 45-day deadline extension provision. Read more

