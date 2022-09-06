[BN] Blitz: Amid crazy expectations, Ken Dorsey steps into play-calling hot seat

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 6, 2022

Amid crazy expectations, Ken Dorsey steps into play-calling hot seat

The last guy who ran Buffalo's offense found himself as one of the top head coaching candidates after four seasons.

Sure, Brian Daboll had a bit more coaching experience when the Buffalo Bills made him their offensive coordinator in 2018, but 41-year-old Ken Dorsey is stepping into a big opportunity ... with big shoes to fill.

That is the future that stands in front of Dorsey, though. Help keep this offense on the trajectory of the last few seasons, and help deliver a Super Bowl to the Bills, and Dorsey could be a head coach in no time.

That's getting a bit ahead of ourselves, of course. Dorsey, who has been with the Bills as quarterbacks coach since they hired him away from the same position in Carolina in 2019, first has to pass the play-calling test.

There's no grace period. The Bills open up their season Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champions on national television. The expectations for a Bills season have never been higher.

Pressure on?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Knox thanks Buffalo as he grieves his brother: Bills tight end Dawson Knox was away from the team after his brother, Luke, died Aug. 17. Monday, he spoke with the media for the first time since returning. “Really felt a lot of love and support over the last few weeks with my brother,” Knox said Monday. “My family has been very thankful. And just everybody in Buffalo has been incredible.” Read more

New punter Sam Martin quickly getting up to speed: When the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off Thursday, Martin will have had just three practices under his belt with his new team. “Getting here in Week 1 is something I've never experienced or been a part of. I’m just kind of learning as we go." Read more

Pergament: You can't tell the announcers without a scorecard: A lot of change has occurred on the NFL's featured broadcasts for the 2022 season. Alan Pergament offers his preseason take on the changes. Read more

How we see it: With the season opener upon us, News sports writers projected a various categories for Bills players. How many TDs will Josh Allen throw? How many will Stefon Diggs catch? Read more

Peter's prediction: Longtime NFL reporter Peter King picked the Bills to beat the Packers in the Super Bowl in his last Football Morning in America column before the 2022 season kicks off. Read more

The Aaron Kromer Effect: Kromer is the line coach hired by Sean McDermott in March who has 20 years of NFL experience and mentoring from some of the legends of the game. He's had success almost everywhere he's gone, including when he was with the Bills in 2015 and 2016 and they led the NFL in rushing. How long will it take for the "Kromer Effect” to kick in and for the Bills' offensive line to take a big step forward? Read more

Trubisky a starter again: His one year in Buffalo was always supposed to be a stepping stone, and now Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Read more

Wilson could start opener: Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the Jets' QB could start Week 1 against Baltimore. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

High schools: Lancaster opens at top spot in News large schools football poll Read more

Randolph opens at No. 1 spot in News small schools football poll Read more

Connolly Cup, Trench Trophy honorees for Week 1 in high school football Read more

Baseball: Former Bisons manager Casey Candaele got an unexpected call to join the Blue Jays Read more

Tennis: At height of her tennis career, Jessica Pegula balances big matches, personal challenges Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.