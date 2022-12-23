[BN] Blitz: Alternate call sheets are ready if Bills' Ken Dorsey needs them

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 23, 2022

PlayAction: Alternate call sheets are ready if Bills' Ken Dorsey needs them

NFL teams try to do their best to not be surprised by anything. Coaches tend to prepare for any and all possibilities. And the ones that have been around a long time have seen it all.

The weather forecast for tomorrow in Chicago isn't hiding from anyone. The weather last weekend in Buffalo wasn't hiding from anyone.

That night, Ken Dorsey had a second call sheet ready if the weather was worse. He didn't need to use it. Tomorrow, however, could be a different story. Temperatures will be in the teens and the winds could be whipping.

The Bills do have a big advantage, though. Josh Allen's arm strength means they can at times stick to their original plans longer than other teams might be able to. His ball can cut through the wind.

"He does have that ability to play in multiple different elements, whether it's windy, rainy, snow, whatever it might be," Ken Dorsey said.

Mark Gaughan's weekly analysis looks at the weather plans and has some details on Chicago's reset, how they deploy their offense, and some relevant numbers for Saturday's game.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How we see it: Ryan O'Halloran says it's a "chess vs. checkers" game for Buffalo's offense. Weather will be a factor. How will Saturday afternoon play out? Here's how our staff sees it going down. Read more

How Bills executives aim to benefit from NFL accelerator program: Terrance Gray, the Bills’ director of player personnel, and Malik Boyd, senior director of pro scouting, are in their sixth seasons with the Bills. A Super Bowl win is on their minds, but there's always the element of what happens next. The Bills sent them to the NFL’s front-office accelerator last week at the league meeting in Dallas. Jay Skurski wrote about how they plan to benefit from it. Read more

McKenzie buys wide receivers gifts: Isaiah McKenzie purchased custom arcade game machines for his fellow wide receivers, according to his Instagram post. Read more

Middle school students get up close with 'Hannabill Lecter': Frank Barber is known to the students at Corning-Painted Post Middle School as their very tall, genial principal. On Thursday, they met his alter ago, and for a reason that exemplifies the holiday spirit. Read more

Injury report: The Bills could be thin at defensive line, but they got good news on Jordan Poyer. Mitch Morse, meanwhile, is out or tomorrow's game. Here's the latest on the injuries as we head into the weekend. Read more

Stefon Diggs knows he can be a catalyst: In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about Diggs, who is going through a downtick in production but wants to give the Bills more of a spark. Read more

Why the NFL chose YouTube: From The Hollywood Reporter: "The NFL is trying to de-risk itself, cutting deals with its legacy partners, but also making sure that if things do go south in the linear TV business, fans will still be able to watch their favorite team come Sunday afternoon." Read more

Can Bill Belichick fix what went wrong in New England? From The Ringer: "The Patriots are technically still alive in the AFC playoff race. But let’s be real: Their season is over, and we all should have seen this sloppy play and offensive futility coming." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres view holiday break as opportunity to rest, prepare for what's next Read more

High schools: Bennett celebrates championship at City Hall; BPS creates its own player of year award Read more

Photos: Meet the All-Western New York first team in boys soccer View photos

Today in sports history: Dec. 23

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.