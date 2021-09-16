[BN] Blitz: Allen's mastery of Miami puts fire in AFC East rivalry

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 16, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen's mastery of Miami puts fire in AFC East rivalry
The Bills-Dolphins rivalry seems to be heating up again for the first time since the '90s. The two teams have been largely irrelevant until recently.
While the Buffalo Bills have appeared to turn the corner and have their eyes set on reaching a Super Bowl, the Miami Dolphins have quietly built a nice football team that hopes to make a run at the playoffs.
So imagine being a Dolphins fan and realizing you have to play this Josh Allen twice a year. No, not the Josh Allen of Week 1, the Josh Allen that has five consecutive wins over the Dolphins and has led the Bills to an average of 39 points per game during that stretch.
In six games vs. Miami, Allen has 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has passed for 259 yards a game, with a 62.3 completion percentage and a passer rating of 111.1.
Is this a grudge match for the Dolphins? Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins doesn't think so. But Mark Gaughan isn't buying it.
Here's more on Allen's dominance over the Dolphins putting fire back into the rivalry.
