[BN] Blitz: Allen's golf buddies remember lunch after Bills' playoff loss last year

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 20, 2021

Josh Allen's friends recount awkward meal: 'I know he wants to play Brady in the Super Bowl'

What do you do when you're Josh Allen and you finish a round of golf with some of your buddies from home in Northern California, walk into a bar for a post-round lunch and see a sea of Chiefs fans watching their team play the Houston Texans in a playoff game you think you should be playing in?

You get frustrated, of course.

"I remember walking in," one of Allen's friends said, "and just looking over at him watching the game and I could just tell, and he said a couple of times, ‘Man, we should be here. We should be here. We should be here.’ ”

Said another friend: "We were trying to have a good time and watch the game and Josh is just kind of beside himself ..."

One year later, Allen is an MVP candidate and leading his team into Arrowhead Stadium for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.