[BN] Blitz: Allen's golf buddies remember lunch after Bills' playoff loss last year

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 20, 2021
Josh Allen's friends recount awkward meal: 'I know he wants to play Brady in the Super Bowl'
What do you do when you're Josh Allen and you finish a round of golf with some of your buddies from home in Northern California, walk into a bar for a post-round lunch and see a sea of Chiefs fans watching their team play the Houston Texans in a playoff game you think you should be playing in?
You get frustrated, of course.
"I remember walking in," one of Allen's friends said, "and just looking over at him watching the game and I could just tell, and he said a couple of times, ‘Man, we should be here. We should be here. We should be here.’ ”
Said another friend: "We were trying to have a good time and watch the game and Josh is just kind of beside himself ..."
One year later, Allen is an MVP candidate and leading his team into Arrowhead Stadium for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.
Jason Wolf spoke to the three guys in Allen's foursome that day to talk about the awkward lunch.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Why Daboll could be staying: It seemed obvious that Brian Daboll's days with the Bills were numbered many times this season. Even as recently as earlier this month. But now it seems like the offensive coordinator who has helped turn this talented Bills group into one of the league's best will be around another year. Vic Carucci says Bills fans should first thank the Los Angeles Chargers and then they should thank impatient owners and the league's interviewing rules. Here's his latest column. Read more
Zack Moss has surgery: Rookie running back Zack Moss had minor surgery on his injured left ankle Tuesday, according to a photo he posted on social media. Read more
The status of Mahomes: Patrick Mahomes cleared "some big steps" Monday and is expected to practice Wednesday, fueling "hope and optimism," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Read more
Chiefs want to tighten up in the red zone: When it comes to total yards and points per game allowed in 2020, Kansas City's defense is ranked in the top half among all NFL teams. In the red zone, however, no team is worse. While the Chiefs would like to tighten that up, the numbers say they aren't nearly as bad as that stat would indicate. Mark Gaughan has the story. Read more
Ratings: Nearly 53% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the Bills-Ravens game. It was the highest-rated Bills game this year and also topped the audience for last year's Super Bowl. Read more
Audio throwbacks: We dipped into the Buffalo Stories audio archive vault to find some classic Buffalo Bills-related audio – some of which haven’t been heard in decades. Read more
ICYMI: From Jim Kubiak, our QB guru: Four-receiver and empty sets provided the space for Josh Allen to operate vs. the Ravens. Read more
Mock draft: This two-round mock draft has the Bills filling a potential need at offensive line and then bolstering their defensive backfield depth. Read more
What they're saying: Here's what some national NFL media folks are saying about Bills-Chiefs. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Loss of Carter Hutton looms larger than 3-0 defeat at hands of Flyers. Read more
Wraparound: Flyers 3, Sabres 0. Read more
Sabres notebook: Matt Ellis' role includes developing, preparing taxi squad. Read more
High schools: State Federation boys and girls basketball tournaments are canceled. Read more
College hoops: UB overcomes 21-point deficit but loses to Kent State. Read more
Neither Duke nor UNC are ranked in basketball’s Top 25. That hasn’t happened since 1982. Read more
