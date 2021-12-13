[BN] Blitz: Allen rallies Bills, but recurring issues lead to another loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jason Wolf: Josh Allen rallies Bills, but recurring issues lead to another loss

The walking boot Josh Allen wore out of Raymond James Stadium last night should make fans both proud and a bit worried.

Their franchise quarterback played through pain and ushered an incredible comeback against the defending NFL champions, but the loss in Tampa showed the latest example of the Bills' over-reliance on Allen to do just about everything for an offense that has been so inconsistent.

"I'm proud of our team and how we fought in that second half and that's who we are," Allen said after the 33-27 overtime loss.

The Bills erased a 21-point deficit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2011, but couldn't close the game in overtime, when some questionable officiating helped Tampa seal the deal.

While Allen and the Bills made it exciting late, the recurring issues hurting Buffalo's playoff chances popped up again in the defeat.