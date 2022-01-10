[BN] Blitz: Allen not satisfied, but we should appreciate Bills' feat

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 10, 2022
Jason Wolf: Josh Allen not satisfied with back-to-back division titles, but we should appreciate Bills' feat
Josh Allen did the victory lap around Highmark Stadium. He wore the AFC East champion hat, a second straight division crown for the Bills. It's the fourth time the Bills are in the playoffs in five seasons under Sean McDermott.
But Buffalo's quarterback isn't satisfied. Of course, anyone in his position wants more. In his words, "Nobody at the end of careers looks back and really figures out how many times you won your division."
That's true, and athletes like Allen do what they do because they want to be champions.
For Bills fans, however, it's OK to put things in perspective.
The 27-10 win over the Jets Sunday gave the Bills consecutive division titles for the first time since the 1990 and ’91 seasons.
We're talking about the same franchise that went 17 full seasons between playoff appearances before reaching the playoffs in McDermott's first year. The Bills finished with a winning record twice during that stretch.
So, Allen might not be satisfied (for good reason), but Bills fans should "savor back-to-back division championships," Jason Wolf wrote.
