[BN] Blitz: Allen makes throwing in the wild winds of Orchard Park look easy

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 30, 2021
Analysis: Josh Allen makes throwing look easy in the wild winds of Orchard Park
Playing for the Buffalo Bills comes with the caveat that you might have to play football in the snow or other dangerously cold conditions.
But as Sunday afternoon showed, it doesn't have to be raining or snowing or even a week removed from summer to have adverse weather conditions. Those Buffalo-area winds can be wicked.
The wind blew at 20 mph and gusted up to 30 mph inside Highmark Stadium Sunday during Buffalo's 43-21 win over Washington. Some days it's far worse.
The gusts didn't seem to faze Josh Allen, who completed 32 of 43 passes and earned another Player of the Week award.
Quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey thinks one of the best throws Allen made all game was a 43-yard pass for Stefon Diggs in the first quarter. The throw, into what Dorsey called a "stiff breeze," fell incomplete.
But Dorsey's referencing that play spoke to a clear reality in Allen's fourth year with the Bills: He makes throwing in the Orchard Park winds look easy.
In his latest analysis story, Mark Gaughan has more on the winds of Western New York and Allen's ability to throw through them.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Allen set to face former QB coach: Texans coach David Culley was the quarterbacks coach for the Bills from 2017 to 2018 and worked with Josh Allen when the quarterback was a rookie. "He’s got it all. And basically, he’s just matured,” Culley said. “And Brian (Daboll) and that staff has done a great job with him. I am not surprised about where he’s at." Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the dynamic, plus the latest injury news. Read more
State contracts with 2 firms for stadium negotiations: Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration said Wednesday evening it will use two Los Angeles-based firms to help it with negotiations over plans by the Bills to build a new, $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park. Read more
What they're saying: Matt Hasselbeck isn't the only NFL analyst who bestowed some praise on Josh Allen this week. CBS Sports analyst and fellow former quarterback Trent Green thinks Allen is the most dangerous quarterback in the AFC. Read more
Broadcasting pioneer Beth Mowins will call Bills-Texans: From Alan Pergament: "With all the progress being made, you might expect that women sports broadcasters would be accepted by now and all the negative reflex reaction and sexism aimed at them would have been eliminated." Read more
Brady thrives as Belichick tries to rebuild: From The Ringer's Nora Princiotti: "Tom Brady’s departure sent the Patriots into rebuilding mode, but another kind of attrition has also taken its toll in New England." Read more
Imagining the NFL's Ohtani: Shohei Ohtani's two-way performance this season got ESPN's NFL Nation thinking: "Who in the NFL would absolutely crush it on both sides of the ball?" Read more
Replay reviews are way down: The number of replay reviews have dropped drastically from the previous four-year average through the first three weeks of the season. ESPN's Kevin Seifert looked at how new rules and technology are leading to quicker, more efficient and more dramatic games. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: 'I still feel I’m an impact player': Sabres' Jeff Skinner eyes a bounce-back season Read more
Observations: Linus Weissbach sparks Sabres' big rally in preseason opener Read more
Baseball: Former Niagara University pitcher Matt Brash expected to make MLB debut with Mariners Read more
Colleges: UB football coach Maurice Linguist: DE Taylor Riggins to return to lineup vs. Western Michigan Read more
High schools: Noel Barlette, Orchard Park ready to master proving grounds of McQuaid Invitational Read more
Updated WNY high school football schedule for Week 5 Read more
