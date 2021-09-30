[BN] Blitz: Allen makes throwing in the wild winds of Orchard Park look easy

But Dorsey's referencing that play spoke to a clear reality in Allen's fourth year with the Bills: He makes throwing in the Orchard Park winds look easy.

In his latest analysis story, Mark Gaughan has more on the winds of Western New York and Allen's ability to throw through them.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Allen set to face former QB coach: Texans coach David Culley was the quarterbacks coach for the Bills from 2017 to 2018 and worked with Josh Allen when the quarterback was a rookie. "He’s got it all. And basically, he’s just matured,” Culley said. “And Brian (Daboll) and that staff has done a great job with him. I am not surprised about where he’s at." Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the dynamic, plus the latest injury news. Read more