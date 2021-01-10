[BN] Blitz: Allen helps Bills fans party like it's 1995

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 10, 2021
Vic Carucci: More mature, composed Josh Allen leads Bills to first playoff win since '95
It's a great morning to be a fan of the Buffalo Bills. For the first time since 1995, Bills fans are waking up the morning after their favorite football team won a playoff game.
Like a lot of games so far during this magical season, they can thank quarterback Josh Allen for delivering them happiness.
Bills fans wanted composure and maturity. They wanted the young and sometimes reckless passer that had a lot of responsibility in last year's playoff loss to evolve. All season long, they got exactly that. And Allen didn't disappoint Saturday, despite the game being a little close for comfort near the end.
Allen on Saturday became the only NFL player ever to throw for 300-plus yards, have a 70-plus completion percentage and rush for 50-plus yards in a playoff game.
What was the difference year-over-year?
"I think just leadership, probably more than anything," coach Sean McDermott said.
Here's Vic Carucci's column on how a more-composed Allen got it done vs. Indianapolis.
