[BN] Blitz: Allen gets no help, Bills fall from thick of playoff race

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 7, 2021
Jason Wolf: Josh Allen gets no help as Bills lose to Patriots, fall from thick of AFC playoff race
The quarterback is going to get credit for a lot of wins in the NFL and get criticized for a lot of losses.
Josh Allen wasn't perfect Monday night, but the 14-10 loss at Highmark Stadium certainly wasn't his fault.
The Bills, Jason Wolf wrote, drafted Allen for nights like last night. His powerful arm has the ability to throw the football through the howling winds. At times, he did that.
But the loss highlighted Buffalo's failure to build a team around him that can run the ball and stop the run.
And here's the major storyline after the loss: "Forget about the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye," Wolf wrote. "They have a 50% chance of earning a wild card berth and a 22% chance of missing the playoffs altogether."
Missing the playoffs seemed like an impossibility weeks ago. But with Tampa up next and a crowded AFC, it's a reality.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
They knew it was coming, couldn't stop it: New England ran the ball 46 times. Time and time again Monday night, the Bills' defense knew Mac Jones was going to take the snap and hand it off. Still, Buffalo couldn't stop the Patriots' running attack. Jay Skurski's observations lead with the woeful run defense. Read more
Red zone woes plague the Bills again: The Bills were 1 of 4 in the red zone Monday night, continuing a trend of inefficiency in the scoring area. They are now 6-for-16 in the red zone in their five losses. “Just sloppy football,” Sean McDermott said. “I mean you name it: presnap penalty, just no rhythm. No rhythm down there.” Read more
Plays that shaped the game: There weren't many big scoring plays Monday night, but there were moments that shaped the 14-10 result. Mark Gaughan took a closer look at the game's most important plays. Read more
Report card: It's never a good sign when the run defense and the coaching grades are both "F." Here is Jay Skurski's report card following the defeat. Read more
Quarter by quarter: Here's Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter breakdown of the 14-10 loss. Read more
Photos: It wasn't a great night for tailgating, but Bills fans wouldn't be stopped. Here's a photo gallery from before the game. View photos
And here's another photo gallery from the game action. View photos
Playoff picture: The Bills are holding onto the final AFC playoff spot, but the race for the postseason is tight. Read more
'In denial': Boston TV host Michael S. Holley, on the Bills' reaction to New England's superiority: "The whole team is in denial." Read more
Allen, Nike pledge $100,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital: "Buffalo's known as the 'City of Good Neighbors' because it's true," Allen said. "They can see themselves in me, and I can see myself in them." Read more
