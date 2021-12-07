[BN] Blitz: Allen gets no help, Bills fall from thick of playoff race

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 7, 2021

Jason Wolf: Josh Allen gets no help as Bills lose to Patriots, fall from thick of AFC playoff race

The quarterback is going to get credit for a lot of wins in the NFL and get criticized for a lot of losses.

Josh Allen wasn't perfect Monday night, but the 14-10 loss at Highmark Stadium certainly wasn't his fault.

The Bills, Jason Wolf wrote, drafted Allen for nights like last night. His powerful arm has the ability to throw the football through the howling winds. At times, he did that.

But the loss highlighted Buffalo's failure to build a team around him that can run the ball and stop the run.

And here's the major storyline after the loss: "Forget about the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye," Wolf wrote. "They have a 50% chance of earning a wild card berth and a 22% chance of missing the playoffs altogether."