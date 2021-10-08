 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes
[BN] Blitz: Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 8, 2021

Competitor to the end

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon during the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2021. 

PlayAction: Josh Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes

Kansas City brought a blitz on 35% of their defensive plays last season, which was good for fifth-most in the NFL.

The Chiefs are bringing pressure at a slightly lower clip through four games in 2021, but 30.6% is still a lot of blitzes.

But defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo played a bit differently when facing Chargers QB Justin Herbert. The Chiefs brought pressure on just 22% of their defensive snaps during a 30-24 loss. On the other side of the spectrum, when Kansas City took on the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, Spagnuolo got hyper aggressive, rushing 47% of the time.

That, too, was a loss.

Expect a percentage somewhere between those two numbers Sunday night vs. Buffalo. During two meetings last season, Kansas City blitzed 36% of the time.

“They're extremely versatile on defense,” Josh Allen said.

Allen will face boom-or-bust opportunities Sunday night, Mark Gaughan says in his weekly analysis ahead of the game.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

