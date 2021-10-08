[BN] Blitz: Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 8, 2021
PlayAction: Josh Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes
Kansas City brought a blitz on 35% of their defensive plays last season, which was good for fifth-most in the NFL.
The Chiefs are bringing pressure at a slightly lower clip through four games in 2021, but 30.6% is still a lot of blitzes.
But defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo played a bit differently when facing Chargers QB Justin Herbert. The Chiefs brought pressure on just 22% of their defensive snaps during a 30-24 loss. On the other side of the spectrum, when Kansas City took on the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, Spagnuolo got hyper aggressive, rushing 47% of the time.
That, too, was a loss.
Expect a percentage somewhere between those two numbers Sunday night vs. Buffalo. During two meetings last season, Kansas City blitzed 36% of the time.
“They're extremely versatile on defense,” Josh Allen said.
Allen will face boom-or-bust opportunities Sunday night, Mark Gaughan says in his weekly analysis ahead of the game.
State's Bills study explores more options: Consultant contracts released by Empire State Development late Wednesday offer new details on the scope of the services provided to top New York officials, who are engaged in negotiations with the Bills over how much public money will go into a new stadium for the team. Read more
Run games will be critical: The Eagles tried to do what many teams defending the Chiefs try to do to guard against an aerial assault. They went “light” with defenders in the box – from tackle to tackle near the line of scrimmage. They sat back. And Clyde Edwards-Helaire made them pay. In a matchup of two high-powered throwing offenses, the run games will be critical, Mark Gaughan wrote. Read more
Our picks: Will the Bills get their revenge? Or will Kansas City's offense be too much to handle? Our staff made their predictions. They were not unanimous. Read more
Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan are above .500 picking games against the spread this season. Will they stay hot in Week 5? Read more
Injury report: For the second day in a row, linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice Thursday for the Bills. Read more
What Al Michaels is predicting: There's a lot of hype for Sunday, and NBC's play-by-play man knows it. “I don't think it is a statement game in Week 5, you still have a ton of games to play. It is nothing along the lines of a must-win." Read more
Augmented reality brings Josh Allen to your living room: Allen is involved in an interactive augmented reality experience for fans made by Pepsi. Katherine Fitzgerald has the details. Read more
Voice of the Fan: The Bills made easy work of Houston, Pete Rosen wrote. Now here comes the big test. "Bills Mafia has been waiting for this revenge match for almost a year after two lackluster performances against K.C. last season, and would like nothing more than to have a possible postseason rematch in Bufftown." Read more
View from Vegas: Josh Allen is 12-1 straight up and 10-2-1 against the spread in his NFL career against opponents coming off a straight up and against the spread victory. Good sign for the Bills? Read more
