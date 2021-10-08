[BN] Blitz: Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

State's Bills study explores more options: Consultant contracts released by Empire State Development late Wednesday offer new details on the scope of the services provided to top New York officials, who are engaged in negotiations with the Bills over how much public money will go into a new stadium for the team. Read more

Run games will be critical: The Eagles tried to do what many teams defending the Chiefs try to do to guard against an aerial assault. They went “light” with defenders in the box – from tackle to tackle near the line of scrimmage. They sat back. And Clyde Edwards-Helaire made them pay. In a matchup of two high-powered throwing offenses, the run games will be critical, Mark Gaughan wrote. Read more