[BN] Blitz: Allen could use Bills' O-line, run game to carry a bit more load

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 17, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen could use Bills' O-line, run game to carry a bit more load

This is Buffalo. And being in Buffalo means sometimes the weather dictates the style of play you'll need to use to win a football game.

The snowstorm is supposed to be gone by kickoff, but there will be plenty of winds left in its trail, with possible gusts of 30 mph.

For the Buffalo Bills, that means the offensive line and running game might have to take on more responsibility. We know the Cleveland Browns are going to test Buffalo's suddenly shoddy run defense.

Devin Singletary, meanwhile, is still looking for his first 100-yard game.

One positive from Sunday's loss? The offensive line walked away feeling encouraged.

“The running game is definitely getting there,” guard Ryan Bates said.

As Mark Gaughan wrote: "The Bills’ offensive line and running backs can pull more weight. At some point over the next two months – and probably Sunday – the team is going to need it."

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Analyzing Allen, Week 10: There's a big question facing the Buffalo Bills right now: Can quarterback Josh Allen get back to protecting the football? "The Bills team will only go as far as Allen takes them, and Allen can only take this team to the promised land by protecting the football," Jim Kubiak wrote in his weekly review (with video) of Allen's performance. Read more

Allen being smart' with elbow injury: Buffalo's plan for Josh Allen will be based off how each day of practice goes. "It'll get to a point where it's back to normal, and I don't feel it and don't have to worry about it,” Allen said." Read more

Injury report: The Buffalo Bills had to change their practice plans Wednesday due to a limited number of players able to go. Nine players did not practice Wednesday, a combination of injuries, illnesses and veteran’s rest. Read more

Wolford keeps coming back to Buffalo: Will Wolford, former Buffalo Bills lineman, has season tickets and comes back for three or four Bills games each season. He's thinking about buying a second home here in the coming years. Erik Brady caught up with him. Read more

New Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter: "How will the experience of attending a game at this new stadium – which opens in 2026, if negotiations and construction schedules stay on track – vary from a game day at Highmark Stadium?" A lot of those details aren't yet known, and it will be a few months before they start trickling out. Read more

The Titans are doing it again: From The Ringer: "Mike Vrabel and Co. just keep finding ways to win. Even as the Tennessee offense has sunk this season, the defense is putting on a master class – and is keeping the Titans atop the AFC South." Read more

How often do four teams from a division make the playoffs? It's not quite as unlikely as you may think. If the season ended today, all four AFC East teams would be in. Yahoo Sports has a look at some of the math. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Observations: Sabres' skid hits seven as goalie Eric Comrie is injured in loss to Senators Read more

Colleges: Niagara men's basketball gets cultural immersion as part of MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge Read more

University of Virginia cancels game against Coastal Carolina, no decision yet on season finale vs. Virginia Tech Read more

High schools: Football Far West Regionals rescheduled to Monday due to impending snow Read more

April Jakubowski committed to volleyball and became a legend after cheerleading accident Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 17

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.