[BN] Blitz: Allen, Bills, fall flat against Bengals as Super dreams fade away

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 23, 2023

Josh Allen, Bills, fall flat against Bengals: 'We just couldn't find it'

Ten points. The Buffalo Bills' offense was built to score a lot more than that. But on their home field, with a trip to the AFC championship game and another shot at the Kansas City Chiefs on the line, Josh Allen and the offense simply couldn't find it.

Don't blame the weather. The Bengals racked up 412 yards and 30 first downs. Buffalo went for 325 yards – less than 300 before garbage time – and 18 first downs (16 before garbage time).

"We just couldn't find it," Allen said afterward, before he spent time sitting in his uniform at his locker stall trying to process it all.

Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the offense coming up short when it mattered most.

There was an uncomfortable reality that emerged after the loss, too, and Ryan O'Halloran wrote on it:

"Season over, the instant analysis being the Bills are further away from winning a championship than they were two years ago, when they lost the conference title game at Kansas City, and certainly last year, when they lost a second-round overtime game to the Chiefs."

Overreaction? Hardly.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

It wasn't just the offense ... Buffalo's defense completely no-showed, too. Cincinnati started three backups on the offensive line, but who would have possibly known that from watching the game? Jay Skurski's observations from the loss lead with the defense, which, in the words of Matt Milano, had "no real energy, juice." Read more

Plays that shaped the game: How did Ja’Marr Chase get wide-open for a 28-yard touchdown pass? How did the Buffalo Bills get caught watching and let Hayden Hurst free? Mark Gaughan takes us inside those plays and others. Read more

Report card: The worst loss of the season means we have our worst report card of the season. Jay Skurski didn't hold back. Read more

3 questions: What does it say that the Buffalo Bills could not exploit the Bengals’ banged-up offensive line? Why did the Bills’ offense have to work so hard to score a measly 10 points? What was surprising about the Bills’ offensive futility? Mark Gaughan tries to provide some answers. Read more

Hamlin was in attendance: Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s game. "We'll be back," Hamlin tweeted after the game. "Don't even trip." Read more

State releases more details on Bills stadium deal: From business reporter Jon Harris: "Ahead of a meeting Monday afternoon concerning the Buffalo Bills stadium deal, the state has released the meeting agenda and materials, which provide further details about some aspects of the $1.4 billion project in Orchard Park." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Victor Olofsson's recent success reflects his 'dream' to stick with Sabres Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Colleges: UB men’s basketball continues quest for consistency, complete-game efforts Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 23

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.