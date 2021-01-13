[BN] Blitz: Allen, Bills brace for blitzing onslaught

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 13, 2021
Josh Allen, Bills brace for Ravens' blitzing onslaught
These two things are true: Josh Allen has been awesome this year when defenses send a blitz at him. And the Ravens have led the NFL in blitz rate for the last three seasons.
One of those things we know will continue. Baltimore's defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, is not going to scale back the pressure.
If the other thing remains true, the Bills should be playing for a shot at the Super Bowl next weekend.
It's not just the blitz Allen and the offense should be worried about. Baltimore’s defense ranks No. 2 in points allowed, No. 7 in yards allowed, No. 1 on third downs.
“They rank top five in about everything, starting with scoring defense,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Mark Gaughan has the story on Buffalo's offense preparing for the pressure.
The forecast is calling for a dusting for people who know snow, but Lamar Jackson said he's never played in it before.
“It takes a village”: From The Ringer's Nora Princiotti: "Allen’s development in Buffalo has relied on good coaching, organizational support, and sound roster management. It also involved a dash of daring and a bit of belief, kind of like an off-balance Allen pass when it’s unleashed – you never know what might happen." Read more
