[BN] Blitz: Air Allen: How the Bills blend excellent talent and scheme on offense

Sept. 5, 2021
Air Allen: How Bills' offense merges elite talent with excellent scheme
The praise for Josh Allen is starting to come from every angle.
So it's no surprise that two of the more respected quarterbacks-turned-analysts have high expectations for the Buffalo quarterback in 2021.
Dan Orlovsky and Tony Romo used different sports for their analogies on Allen, but they both arrived at the same conclusion: an MVP-like season isn't just possible again, it's sort of expected.
The Bills had one of the game's best offenses in 2020, and there has been nothing to suggest they won't have that firepower again in 2021.
“Honestly, this is the most prolific, powerful, dynamic, seasoned offensive group that we’ve seen since the Jim Kelly days,” said former pro quarterback Jim Kubiak, director of the Western New York Quarterback Academy, who has been analyzing Allen's play for The News for three seasons.
The Air Allen offense is back. The real games start again next weekend.
Mark Gaughan has more, with plenty of analysis, on how the Bills have blended talent and scheme to form their elite attack.
Smaller markets pay a bigger share on stadium deals: A Buffalo News analysis of available financial information found the public paid an average of 50% of the cost of constructing the 21 most recent new NFL stadiums. A trend emerged: the smaller the market, the higher the public share of the stadium costs. Read more
Who's who on the negotiation team: The tight group involved in the negotiations starts with Terry and Kim Pegula, of course, but there are a few others crafting strategy. They, Jason Wolf wrote, include "an agent and entrepreneur-turned-executive, a top lawyer, a communications consultant with deep political experience, and a former network news correspondent." Read more
Mailbag: In case you missed it, Jay Skurski answered questions this week about indispensable Bills, which 2021 addition will have the most impact, whether the Bills will game plan more runs, which position group most concerns him and much, much more in this week's Mailbag. Read more
Lawsuit filed against former Bills LB: A victim alleges Cornelius Bennett assaulted her at a bar in the Town of Brighton on a summer night in 1992. Read more
Letter to the editor: "The Buffalo Bills have players who believe 'I' is in the team. All for one and one for all does not apply to these football players." Read more
Jerry Jones wants the Bills to stay put: "Buffalo has a special place," he said. "All those AFL teams have a special place, just as Green Bay does. And so to me, my wish would be they work something out and stay there." Read more
Rule changes: ESPN's Kevin Seifert spoke with retired NFL referee and current ESPN officiating analyst John Parry to better understand how teams will adapt to the 2021 rule changes. Read more
The Dan Campbell experience comes to Detroit: From The Ringer: "The new Lions coach knows you can’t bite opponents’ kneecaps, as he so enthusiastically declared in his introductory press conference. But he has big plans for a franchise that hasn’t had much to root for." Read more
Baseball: Mike Harrington: The moments made the career as Derek Jeter heads to Cooperstown Read more
Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings Read more
Sabres: Greater Buffalo Sports HOF: Mike Robitaille struck a chord on Sabres broadcasts Read more
High school football: Jaylen Butera and Jamestown run away from Orchard Park Read more
Isaiah Simmons' three touchdowns lead West Seneca West past South Park Read more
