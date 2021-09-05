[BN] Blitz: Air Allen: How the Bills blend excellent talent and scheme on offense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 5, 2021

Air Allen: How Bills' offense merges elite talent with excellent scheme

The praise for Josh Allen is starting to come from every angle.

So it's no surprise that two of the more respected quarterbacks-turned-analysts have high expectations for the Buffalo quarterback in 2021.

Dan Orlovsky and Tony Romo used different sports for their analogies on Allen, but they both arrived at the same conclusion: an MVP-like season isn't just possible again, it's sort of expected.

The Bills had one of the game's best offenses in 2020, and there has been nothing to suggest they won't have that firepower again in 2021.

“Honestly, this is the most prolific, powerful, dynamic, seasoned offensive group that we’ve seen since the Jim Kelly days,” said former pro quarterback Jim Kubiak, director of the Western New York Quarterback Academy, who has been analyzing Allen's play for The News for three seasons.

The Air Allen offense is back. The real games start again next weekend.