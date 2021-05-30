[BN] Blitz: After up-and-down year, A.J. Epenesa is ready for Year 2

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 30, 2021
After up-and-down rookie season with Bills, A.J. Epenesa ready to compete
A year after taking defensive end A.J. Epenesa with their first draft pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bills used their first two picks in 2021 to help fill one of their biggest holes ... defensive end.
That's not so much an indictment on Epenesa as much as it is the state of the Bills' roster at that position and their inability to get after the opposing quarterback at a fast enough clip during the 2020 season.
But where does that leave Epenesa? We do know the 22-year-old is motivated. Sean McDermott said Epenesa has been at the team facility for most of the offseason.
"He looks as good as I’ve seen him look," McDermott said.
Was part of the problem his weight? He lost too much of it after the Bills drafted him. And dealing with the realities of the pandemic didn't help either.
Vic Carucci detailed what went wrong and why Epenesa and others are confident in a much more productive second season.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Stevie Johnson returns: This is the first time Johnson, who lives in California, brought his camp to Buffalo. The reason the former Bills receiver did so is simple. “The city took me in," he said. “How do I repay them aside from playing football? ... I come back by spreading my game, my techniques and my knowledge to the youth and they’ll make the change.” Read more
Here's a photo gallery from the camp, which is under Johnson's HBHF brand, "Handle Biz, Have Fun." Photos are from The News' James P. McCoy. View photos
The Bills and vaccines: Would Josh Allen be in an awkward spot if he were to test positive for Covid-19 and have to miss a vital late season or playoff game? "Awkward isn’t a strong enough word. It would be a disaster," Jay Skurski wrote in this week's mailbag. He also had strong words for Cole Beasley, who "should be ashamed of himself" for spreading false information on social media. "It’s an absolute embarrassment for himself and the team." Read more
Reid Ferguson re-ups: The Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension that keeps him tied to the team through the 2024 season. "The people here in Buffalo are great. The food is great. Teammates are great. Organization is phenomenal." Read more
Phillips feeling like himself: For a while last season, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips wasn't himself while continuing to recover from ACL surgery. This offseason, the big man said, "It's like night and day. I feel a lot better." Read more
