[BN] Blitz: After up-and-down year, A.J. Epenesa is ready for Year 2

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 30, 2021

After up-and-down rookie season with Bills, A.J. Epenesa ready to compete

A year after taking defensive end A.J. Epenesa with their first draft pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Bills used their first two picks in 2021 to help fill one of their biggest holes ... defensive end.

That's not so much an indictment on Epenesa as much as it is the state of the Bills' roster at that position and their inability to get after the opposing quarterback at a fast enough clip during the 2020 season.

But where does that leave Epenesa? We do know the 22-year-old is motivated. Sean McDermott said Epenesa has been at the team facility for most of the offseason.

"He looks as good as I’ve seen him look," McDermott said.

Was part of the problem his weight? He lost too much of it after the Bills drafted him. And dealing with the realities of the pandemic didn't help either.