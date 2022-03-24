[BN] Blitz: After two years away, Shaq Lawson happy to be back with Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 24, 2022
After two-year tour through AFC East, Shaq Lawson happy to be back with Bills
It had to at least be a little difficult to watch. Shaq Lawson was part of the turnaround at One Bills Drive.
He was here before Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, and saw the momentum change from a perennial loser into a playoff team.
“It was a special place before I left, and I didn’t want to leave at all,” Lawson said. “I just made a family decision.
"Man, I’ve been missing something special," Lawson said of watching the defense flourish with him gone.
Instead, he struggled at times with Miami and didn't play as much. Then he was moved to Houston.
Now back with Buffalo, Lawson will be in the mix for a rotational spot at defensive end. He won't be guaranteed a job, however. Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa are all safe bets to make the roster.
Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on Lawson's return.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Dolphins' trade for Tyreek Hill should tip Bills' draft scales: Cornerback already was a big target for the Bills with the 25th overall pick in the draft. Now that Hill is in the division, the Bills should be leaning even more in that direction. Mark Gaughan has that, plus other random observations on Miami's trade for Hill. Read more
Poloncarz foresees 'a pretty good deal': "My goal has always been to get a long-term lease for this community so the Buffalo Bills stay the Buffalo Bills throughout the rest of my lifetime, and it's a fair deal for the people of Erie County," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Wednesday news conference. Read more
Leslie Frazier on Von Miller: “We're looking forward to sitting down as a staff and just going through all the different ways we can utilize his talents,” Frazier said. “You want to get this right, because you don't get a chance to coach a guy like this very often.” Read more
On the other side of that, Rams GM Les Snead was not thrilled to see Miller go. "There’s only one of him and he’ll go to the Hall of Fame because of it. So when you lose a player like Von, you still want to pressure the QB, might have to do it in different ways and with different people.” Read more
The new normal in roster building: From Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr: "The Dolphins gave up a lot for Tyreek Hill – maybe too much, but we don’t know that. And, in the Madden era of NFL roster building, it doesn’t matter." Read more
Al Michaels to be the face of Amazon coverage: Amazon also signed ESPN college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit to provide color commentary alongside Michaels. Here's the Wall Street Journal story on the new pair. Read more
