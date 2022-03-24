[BN] Blitz: After two years away, Shaq Lawson happy to be back with Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 24, 2022

After two-year tour through AFC East, Shaq Lawson happy to be back with Bills

It had to at least be a little difficult to watch. Shaq Lawson was part of the turnaround at One Bills Drive.

He was here before Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, and saw the momentum change from a perennial loser into a playoff team.

“It was a special place before I left, and I didn’t want to leave at all,” Lawson said. “I just made a family decision.

"Man, I’ve been missing something special," Lawson said of watching the defense flourish with him gone.

Instead, he struggled at times with Miami and didn't play as much. Then he was moved to Houston.

Now back with Buffalo, Lawson will be in the mix for a rotational spot at defensive end. He won't be guaranteed a job, however. Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa are all safe bets to make the roster.

Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on Lawson's return.

