[BN] Blitz: After Tre White, no sure thing for Bills at CB

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 16, 2021
Bills position series: Beyond Tre'Davious White, no sure thing at cornerback
The Bills have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Tre'Davious White, who has been an All-Pro the last two seasons. But after White, the Bills have no sure thing lining up on the opposite side.
Josh Norman is set to become a free agent. Levi Wallace has been solid, but hasn't always grabbed the starting spot and ran with it. Kevin Johnson has seen some starting time, too.
Wallace is going to be a restricted free agent. And while the Bills have some solid depth behind him, there's some reasonable doubt that he's the answer to start opposite White in the future, which just might make the No. 2 corner spot near the top of the to-do list for Brandon Beane this offseason.
In part six of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Jay Skurski takes a look at cornerback.
