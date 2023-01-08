[BN] Blitz: After the week that was, is it time to cheer again?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 8, 2023

After a week in which football really was about life and death, is it time to cheer again?

Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to progress. Saturday evening, an update was posted to Hamlin's Instagram and Twitter accounts, his first public comments since the injury.

He asked people to continue praying for him and keeping him in their thoughts.

At 1 p.m. today a football game will kick off in Orchard Park. While the 24-year-old Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, his teammates and friends will forge on and play in a meaningful football game vs. the visiting Patriots.

For Bills fans in attendance, we continue to be a community bonded by our tears. It has been a year filled with unspeakable loss, from the Tops massacre to the deadly blizzard to the New Year's Eve fire that killed five children, this community has dealt with a lot.

Football tends to be a release, Tim O'Shei wrote.

"But in those frightening moments, could we imagine cheering again?

"The tears may come, but they will be the joyful kind. And it will be time to cheer again," O'Shei wrote.

