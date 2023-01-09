[BN] Blitz: After emotional win, Bills have a playoff date with the Dolphins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 9, 2023

'3 was with us, and it's a big win': Bills feel Hamlin in emotional victory

Sean McDermott said in the lead up to the game that he was thinking: "Wouldn’t it be special if we could take that opening kickoff?"

Of course it happened. On a day when 3s were everywhere, Nyheim Hines' kickoff return – the first of two on the day – kicked off an emotional football game inside Highmark Stadium.

“You want the truth, it was spiritual, it really was,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Bone chilling. It was special.”

Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the ways the Bills felt Damar Hamlin with them during Sunday's win.

The win helped shape wild-card weekend.

The playoff matchups are set. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins. Here is the opening weekend schedule.

Observations: Hines' two kickoff returns proved to be massive in Buffalo's 35-23 victory over the Patriots. “All year I feel like, our kick return and punt return, I feel like we've been close,” Hines said. Jay Skurski's observations from the game lead with Hines' big day. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: John Brown proved he is still "Smoke" on his key touchdown catch. Mark Gaughan took a deeper look at that play and the others that had a big factor in determining Sunday's outcome. Read more

4 issues that need fixing: From Ryan O'Halloran: "The Bills, despite being 13-3 and on a seven-game heater, need to clean up a ton of stuff to win three times in three weekends." Four big issues were on display Sunday vs. New England. Read more

3 questions: In the end, how did the battle for playoff spots in the AFC break down for the Bills? What is the biggest worry heading into the Miami game? Who deserves an unsung hero recognition after this win? Mark Gaughan has some answers. Read more

Report card: Special teams and the coaching staff had a big day. Other units have some work to do. Here's Jay Skurski's report card after the win. Read more

Hochul on Bills' stadium long-form deal: "Just dotting I’s," the governor told The News. "We are so close to being done. It does take a long time, but it's going to happen.” Read more

Photos: 3s were on display everywhere before the game as players and fans geared up for the game. View photos

And here's a photo gallery from the game, including a shot of Nyheim Hines holding his arms out as he crosses the goal line on the opening kickoff return. View photos

