[BN] Blitz: After 'communication' breakdown, Smiley ready to take over Bills' special teams

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 10, 2022

After 'communication' breakdown in playoff loss to Chiefs, Matthew Smiley ready to take over running Bills' special teams

Buffalo's special teams unit was among the best in the NFL last season. Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, which are accepted as the league standard, had the Bills as the eighth best unit at season's end.

No one outside of One Bills Drive (and probably few inside) will remember last year's special teams unit for anything other than how the season ended in Kansas City.

Matthew Smiley has no interest in playing the blame game. Smiley was an assistant under special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, and took over the job this offseason after Farwell left for Jacksonville.

Smiley served in the U.S. Air Force as a maintenance officer. He was deployed four times during Operation Enduring Freedom and received the USAF Commendation medal.

Blaming isn't really in his blood.

"The right question is, what can each individual do better in their specific area? That's what I'm going to make sure that I try to encourage."

Jay Skurski has more on the new special teams coordinator.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Heath Farwell, meanwhile... had no interest in deconstructing the final 13 seconds of regulation in Kansas City during his first news conference in Jacksonville Thursday. "Honestly, my answer to that is that’s a question for the Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott." Read more

Isaiah McKenzie to sing Tuesday on 'America's Got Talent': McKenzie and three other members of the NFL Players Choir will appear on Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent," a spokesperson confirmed. The show airs at 8 p.m. on NBC. Read more

Why Josh Allen launched NFTs: In case you missed it, Allen has partnered with DraftKings and Metabilia to produce and sell limited edition NFTs, and Allen holds an equity stake in Metabilia. Jason Wolf wrote about Allen's newest venture and how, according to Deloitte Global, sports NFTs will generate more than $2 billion in transactions in 2022. Read more

Bills Backers clubs in D.C. pitching in to help raise money for survivors fund: “Even 350 miles away,” chapter president Gregory Wahl said, “we are still good neighbors.” The Washington D.C. Buffalo Bills Backers club over the weekend held a “chance auction” that raised more than $8,000 for the 5/14 Buffalo Survivors Fund. Erik Brady has the story. Read more

Commanders staying put? From the AP: "The General Assembly is abandoning for the year legislation intended to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia." Read more

Was Brady in talks with Miami? The quarterback didn't deny he was in talks with the Dolphins. Read more

Watson's case tests the NFL's resolve: From New York Times columnist Kurt Streeter: "It is hard to see how anyone can take the NFL seriously when it says it cares about women and the behavior of everyone associated with the league." Read more

