[BN] Blitz: After big payday, still the same old Tre White

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 26, 2020

Tre White fulfilling Bills' expectations – as usual – in wake of new contract

Tre'Davious White has a lot of appreciation for Bills coach Sean McDermott. Sometimes, White said, he'll stop his coach at the team's Orchard Park facility and let him know how much he appreciates the trust the Bills put in him.

“Me and him have a special bond because it’s his first head coaching job and he picked me to be his first pick to try and come in and try and turn this thing around," said White, who made his second straight Pro Bowl this week after signing a four-year, $69 million deal before the season started.

That deal, White said, did not mean extra expectations or any more pressure. Those feelings come naturally because of that draft pick trust.

The big contract might actually be a bargain for the Bills, considering the two corners paid more than him will make a lot more than him over the course of their contracts.