[BN] Blitz: After big payday, still the same old Tre White

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 26, 2020
Tre White fulfilling Bills' expectations – as usual – in wake of new contract
Tre'Davious White has a lot of appreciation for Bills coach Sean McDermott. Sometimes, White said, he'll stop his coach at the team's Orchard Park facility and let him know how much he appreciates the trust the Bills put in him.
“Me and him have a special bond because it’s his first head coaching job and he picked me to be his first pick to try and come in and try and turn this thing around," said White, who made his second straight Pro Bowl this week after signing a four-year, $69 million deal before the season started.
That deal, White said, did not mean extra expectations or any more pressure. Those feelings come naturally because of that draft pick trust.
The big contract might actually be a bargain for the Bills, considering the two corners paid more than him will make a lot more than him over the course of their contracts.
And signing that deal hasn't changed anything for White, who still stays late and whose approach hasn't changed.
Mark Gaughan has the story on the franchise cornerback who keeps fulfilling expectations for the Bills, even after his big payday.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
A tale of fathers and sons and the Bills: From columnist Sean Kirst "a yuletide tale of three generations, a 52-year-old Buffalo Bills image – and why the memorable Bills defensive back at the center of it understands, exactly." It's a story many in WNY and beyond can identify with. Here's how Kirst turned an innocent email into a beautiful Christmas column. Read more
Surprise, surprise: Bills receivers teamed up and bought wide receivers coach Chad Hall a new truck, and there's a video of them surprising Hall with the gift. Read more
In case you missed it last week, Jay Skurski wrote about Hall's rapid rise up the coaching ranks. In that story, it's evident that Hall is a popular guy. Read more
And speaking of Christmas gifts, if you missed what Josh Allen got his linemen, check it out here. Read more
Pats have a heavy lift: "The time for the value game is over at quarterback," Mark Gaughan wrote. "The Pats somehow need a stud to compete with Buffalo and Miami." And it's not just a quarterback the Patriots need to find. The roster you see take the field Monday night vs. the Bills has a lot of holes that need filling. Gaughan takes a look at some of their problems. Read more
Record day: Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Friday tied a 91-year-old record by rushing for six touchdowns in a game. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
UB football: Kevin Marks' late touchdown lifts UB football to Camellia Bowl win. Read more
Watch now: UB football coach surprises player with scholarship for Christmas. Read more
ICYMI: With help from guardian angel, Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens won't be deterred by amputation. Read more
Outdoors: 2020 was Year of the Big Buck, and here are some of the biggest trophies. Read more
Outdoors calendar: What's happening in Western New York outdoor sports. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.