[BN] Blitz: After all the blitz hype, Ravens pumped the brakes on pressure

What we learned from the snap counts: Buffalo used its traditional 4-3 alignment much more than usual to try and slow down Jackson. Linebacker A.J. Klein played 32 defensive snaps against the Ravens (41%) a week after playing just three snaps against the Colts. Here are some other tidbits from the snap counts, as well as Jay Skurski's game ball recipient, the stat of the game and the quote of the game. Read more

Patrick Mahomes hurt in Chiefs win: It's unclear on this Monday morning exactly who will play quarterback for Kansas City when the Chiefs and Bills meet for a shot at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mahomes tweeted "all good brother" in response to best wishes from Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who delivered the hit that sent Mahomes from the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday. Read more