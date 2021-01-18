[BN] Blitz: After all the blitz hype, Ravens pumped the brakes on pressure

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 18, 2021
Analysis: Bills' defense turned up the heat, Ravens didn't
The Bills spent the last week preparing for pressure. No, not just the pressure that comes with a home playoff game as you make a playoff run to try to win the franchise's first Super Bowl. The pressure from the Ravens' relentless pass rush.
It rarely came. The league's busiest blitzing defense over the last three seasons pumped the brakes. Baltimore blitzed on only eight of 41 dropbacks, according to Buffalo News charts. That's far below the usual 41% blitz rate the Ravens had entering Saturday.
The Bills, meanwhile, blitzed their normal amount.
Mark Gaughan has some analysis and numbers from the "tale of fear and no fear." Read more
Saturday night marked a big philosophy change for Baltimore. During last season's 24-17 Ravens win, Baltimore blitzed Josh Allen and the Bills 62.5% of the time, resulting in six sacks.
The Ravens had insisted that Allen's success this year against the blitz wasn't going to alter their intentions, Miguel Rodriguez wrote.
Either way, the new approach nearly worked, but the Buffalo offense did just enough. Read more
"Right at home" Stadium Edition Front-Page Poster now available in The Buffalo News Store! Shop Now >>
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
With Los Angeles Chargers' hire of Rams' coordinator, is Brian Daboll sticking with Bills? Based on the lay of the land, it looks like Daboll could be staying in Buffalo for another year, giving the fan base and quarterback Josh Allen reason to breathe a sign of relief. Read more
Isaiah McKenzie is the unsung hero: Last season, Ray-Ray McCloud served as the scout-team quarterback, doing the best he could to act like Lamar Jackson. This year, in the lead up to Saturday night's playoff game, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie got to simulate Jackson's skills for his Bills' teammates in practice. "I think that gave us an excellent look," Jerry Hughes said. "Somebody with the right amount of speed, because he’s probably just as fast, if not faster than Lamar." Read more
What we learned from the snap counts: Buffalo used its traditional 4-3 alignment much more than usual to try and slow down Jackson. Linebacker A.J. Klein played 32 defensive snaps against the Ravens (41%) a week after playing just three snaps against the Colts. Here are some other tidbits from the snap counts, as well as Jay Skurski's game ball recipient, the stat of the game and the quote of the game. Read more
Patrick Mahomes hurt in Chiefs win: It's unclear on this Monday morning exactly who will play quarterback for Kansas City when the Chiefs and Bills meet for a shot at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mahomes tweeted "all good brother" in response to best wishes from Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who delivered the hit that sent Mahomes from the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday. Read more
5 things to know about the Chiefs: Kansas City led the NFL this year in total yards per game and passing yards per game. The Chiefs were also last in Red Zone defense, allowing scores in 76.60% of opponents' trips. Here are some things to know about the reigning champs. Read more
Bills Mafia blows Jerry Hughes away: “That crowd was roaring. It was electric, man. We could barely hear our middle linebacker, Tremaine (Edmunds), making calls, making checks, it was nothing like we had experienced throughout this season just because it had been so quiet in our stadium." Read more
Bills fans do it again: Shortly after the game, Bills fans started making donations to Blessings in a Backpack, a favorite charity of Lamar Jackson, who was knocked out of the game. As of Sunday evening, $265,000 had been raised from 10,400 donors. Read more
Position grades: We learned last week that the Bills could win when it wasn't pretty. As Mark Gaughan's position grades show, for some units it wasn't pretty once again. But others gave the Bills exactly what they needed. Read more
Broadcast breakdown: From Alan Pergament, on NBC's Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth: "In a game that wasn't as exciting as expected, the NBC duo was very entertaining, informative and even amusing at times, with Collinsworth clearly the TV star of the Bills’ 17-3 victory." Here are some of the highs and lows from the television broadcast. Read more
Speaking of broadcasting, have you heard longtime Bills radio voice John Murphy call Taron Johnson's touchdown return? Read more
Bills fans let Kurt Warner hear it: "I don’t like when we come to the biggest moments of the season, the biggest moments of the year and now the elements become part of it." Hey, Kurt, that's football. Some Bills fans (and others) let the former QB hear it. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres looking to reverse trend of not taking kindly to the road. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Dylan Cozens gets a bigger role with move to second line. Read more
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on the pick-six: 'I think the whole city just exploded.' Read more
Baseball: Was a 7-day suspension too light? The case of a deputy, a Bisons player and a license plate. Read more
College hoops: MAAC makes more changes in Canisius basketball schedules. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.