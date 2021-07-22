[BN] Blitz: AFC East preview: Pats count on a better version of Cam Newton

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 22, 2021

AFC East camp preview: Patriots count on better version of Cam Newton

Life without Tom Brady didn't prove to be fruitful for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Brady had zero losing seasons in 19 years in New England. In the first season without him since 1999, New England went 7-9 and watched the playoffs from home.

To make things worse, Brady, at age 43, led Tampa to a Super Bowl win.

The Patriots are likely to turn it around a bit in 2021. They plan to stick with Cam Newton at quarterback but have Mac Jones, who they selected in the first round out of Alabama, waiting on deck.

Newton told ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show that this is a "put up or shut up" season for him.

Will he and the Patriots put up?