[BN] Blitz: AFC East preview: Pats count on a better version of Cam Newton

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 22, 2021
AFC East camp preview: Patriots count on better version of Cam Newton
Life without Tom Brady didn't prove to be fruitful for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Brady had zero losing seasons in 19 years in New England. In the first season without him since 1999, New England went 7-9 and watched the playoffs from home.
To make things worse, Brady, at age 43, led Tampa to a Super Bowl win.
The Patriots are likely to turn it around a bit in 2021. They plan to stick with Cam Newton at quarterback but have Mac Jones, who they selected in the first round out of Alabama, waiting on deck.
Newton told ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show that this is a "put up or shut up" season for him.
Will he and the Patriots put up?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
AFC power rankings: The Bills are where they left off six months ago: Chasing the Chiefs. Our AFC power rankings have the Bills as the second-best team in the conference. Here's how we're ranking the AFC as training camp approaches. Read more
Position previews: In case you missed some of our position preview series, catch up below:
Quarterbacks – Running backs – Receivers – Tight ends – Offensive line – Defensive line – Linebackers – Cornerbacks – Safeties – Special teams
Expanding the portfolio: From the AP: The owners of the Minnesota Vikings have finalized the acquisition of Orlando City, giving the Wilf family control of the MLS franchise. Read more
Spencer Brown signs: The Bills reached a contract agreement with their final unsigned draft pick, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, the team announced Tuesday. Read more
What's next for Tyler Bass? Could the second-year kicker be even better in year two for the Bills? If so, Buffalo will have itself quite a kicker. “He’s a guy who believes in himself. He knows we believe in him. His confidence never wavers." Read more
Ranking by weapons: ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked every NFL team by their offensive weapons. The Bills made the top 10. Read more
Will Tua step up? NFL.com has "state of the team" stories on all 32 NFL teams. For the Dolphins, the biggest question is about the quarterback. Read more
From the football field to Donald Trump's crosshairs: From Sports Illustrated: Anthony Gonzalez, the former Ohio State Buckeye and Indianapolis Colt, is today a Republican legislator from Ohio who acknowledges the gravity of the Jan. 6 insurrection and voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Now he’s in the former president's crosshairs. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Jack Eichel's neck surgery figures into his trade status. Here's why Read more
How the loss of Will Borgen to the Kraken impacts the Sabres' offseason plan Read more
Sources: Contract talks underway between Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin's camp Read more
Baseball: A Buffalo farewell, two seasons later, to a great major league surprise Read more
Blue Jays notebook: Work to get MLB out and Bisons home starts Thursday Read more
Olympics: Alex Nwora considers sharing Olympic basketball experience with son a blessing Read more
USA Volleyball star Matt Anderson, a West Seneca native, is 'unique player in American history' Read more
Golf: International players headline 62nd Porter Cup Invitational Read more
Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer fires 68, qualifies for Porter Cup Read more
Photos: Porter Cup through the years View here
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.