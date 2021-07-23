[BN] Blitz: AFC East preview: Can the Dolphins get up to speed?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
AFC East camp preview: Miami's job is getting offense up to speed
For all the positive momentum in Miami Dolphin world, this offseason, which featured the addition of two top 18 draft picks, is all about Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami won 10 games last season, but old friend Ryan Fitzpatrick won five of them as the starting quarterback. He's now in Washington, and the keys are in Tagovailoa's hands.
The Dolphins have surrounded him with more weapons and better protection. Will Fuller IV and Jaylen Waddle have breakaway speed. DeVante Parker has shown at times that he's a capable big-game receiver on a weekly basis.
Will it all work? Our next AFC East preview takes a look at Miami.
Previewing the Pats: Cam Newton told ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show that this is a "put up or shut up" season for him. Will he and the Patriots put up? Read more
AFC power rankings: The Bills are where they left off six months ago: Chasing the Chiefs. Our AFC power rankings have the Bills as the second-best team in the conference. Here's how we're ranking the AFC as training camp approaches. Read more
Covid outbreaks come with a different downside: Outbreaks among nonvaccinated players could result in a forfeit of regular-season games and players on both teams not getting paid. Read more
Players reacted...
DeAndre Hopkins tweeted: "Never thought I would say this, But being in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @nfl." A Patriots player had a not-so-nice thing to say about the NFLPA. Read more
Jets coach passes away: Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California on Saturday. He was 58. Read more
From NFL.com's Steve Wyche: "This tragedy has broken hearts across the NFL community. The number of calls and texts I alone have been part of is evidence of the network of coaches, players and media members who are all in different phases of shock and sorrow." Read more
Tagliabue heads to the Hall: It took longer than some expected, but former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after retiring in 2006. Read more
There's optimism in Dallas: From The Ringer: "Dallas features some of the best playmakers in the sport and an overhauled defense. The only question is whether offseason hype can finally turn into regular-season wins." Read more
Running back Ezekiel Elliott is the lightest he has been in nearly a decade. Will his breakaway speed make the big difference for Dallas? Read more
Sabres: Jason Karmanos says Sabres have to be patient, do better job projecting in draft Read more
History shows patience, support necessary if Sabres select Owen Power at No. 1 Read more
Sabres open season Oct. 14 vs. Habs as part of four-game homestand Read more
Erik Brady: NHL draft conjures memories of French Connection Read more
Baseball: Bisons announce all 2021 tickets will be $10 and offer free tickets for 2022 commitment Read more
Photos: Boston Red Sox defeat Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 in Sahlen Field finale View photos
Colleges: The band is back together for UB, St. Bonaventure at The Basketball Tournament Read more
UB basketball coaches Jim Whitesell, Felisha Legette-Jack agree to contract extensions Read more
