[BN] Blitz: AFC East preview: Can the Dolphins get up to speed?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 23, 2021

AFC East camp preview: Miami's job is getting offense up to speed

For all the positive momentum in Miami Dolphin world, this offseason, which featured the addition of two top 18 draft picks, is all about Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami won 10 games last season, but old friend Ryan Fitzpatrick won five of them as the starting quarterback. He's now in Washington, and the keys are in Tagovailoa's hands.

The Dolphins have surrounded him with more weapons and better protection. Will Fuller IV and Jaylen Waddle have breakaway speed. DeVante Parker has shown at times that he's a capable big-game receiver on a weekly basis.

Will it all work? Our next AFC East preview takes a look at Miami.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS