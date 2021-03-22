[BN] Blitz: AFC East foes play catch-up in free agency

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 22, 2021

Rest of AFC East uses free agency to play catch-up with Bills

What got into Bill Belichick this offseason?

It appears as if watching the Bills finish their climb to the top of the division made the leader of the New England Patriots want to make up ground as quickly as possible rather than try to build through the draft and sort of start over.

The change in free agency mentality was stark for Belichick and the Patriots, who normally let other franchises pay large salaries to players at the top of the market while they shopped for sales.

Now, the Patriots are the ones playing catch-up, and they're not the only ones.

The Bills are a legitimate contender to win a Super Bowl and likely will be for the next few seasons. Because of that, their divisional rivals will need to play catch-up.