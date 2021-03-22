[BN] Blitz: AFC East foes play catch-up in free agency

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 22, 2021
Rest of AFC East uses free agency to play catch-up with Bills
What got into Bill Belichick this offseason?
It appears as if watching the Bills finish their climb to the top of the division made the leader of the New England Patriots want to make up ground as quickly as possible rather than try to build through the draft and sort of start over.
The change in free agency mentality was stark for Belichick and the Patriots, who normally let other franchises pay large salaries to players at the top of the market while they shopped for sales.
Now, the Patriots are the ones playing catch-up, and they're not the only ones.
The Bills are a legitimate contender to win a Super Bowl and likely will be for the next few seasons. Because of that, their divisional rivals will need to play catch-up.
Here's a look at what they've done in free agency.
Mock 2.0: In Jay Skurski's first mock draft three weeks ago, he had the Bills taking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins with the 30th pick in next month's draft. That was, of course, before Brandon Beane went on a signing spree with his offensive linemen. Here's the fast-rising edge rusher Skurski has the Bills taking in round 1, and his full first-round mock plus the Bills' next two picks.
Mailbag: Was the Bills' interest in J.J. Watt real or gamesmanship? Do any Bills players live in the area year-round? Was spending on Emmanuel Sanders wise? Is Star Lotulelei in good shape after sitting the year out? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag.
More on the Jets: They may have gotten better in free agency, but the draft will still be critical.
Football Morning in America: There are a few Bills references in Peter King's lengthy NFL column this week. One features the writer lauding Buffalo bringing back its top free agents. It also contains an interesting note about the Bills' spending over the last few seasons.
Maybe they're onto something: The aforementioned spending spree the Bills' opponents are on might be money well spent. Pro Football Focus has an "Improvement Index" that tracks how much better each team got. The teams that so far have gotten better, per the metrics, include the other three AFC East teams.
Sabres: Dan Girardi's coaching a 'fresh perspective' for Sabres' struggling defensemen
Inside the NHL: NCAA bracket announcement could mark start of Sabres coach search
Goalie Linus Ullmark to join Sabres on three-city, four-game road trip
Colleges: Buddy Boeheim gets dad back to Sweet 16 as Syracuse tops WVU
High schools: With St. Francis on pause, Canisius confirms it will open football season vs. rival St. Joe's
