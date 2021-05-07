[BN] Blitz: AFC East draft review

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 7, 2021

AFC East draft review: Grading the hits and risks for Bills' rivals

It was a busy draft for an AFC East team not named the Buffalo Bills.

Two of the Bills' division rivals were selecting in the top six, another used the 15th pick to draft a new quarterback.

Miami took four players in the top 42 and five in the top 81. The Jets took three in the top 34. New England picked two in the top 38 and three in the top 100.

The Bills, with a set roster without many obvious holes, had just one top-50 pick and took three in the top 100.

So, which of the Bills' divisional opponents had the best draft weekend?

Mark Gaughan took a look and graded each team's performance.

