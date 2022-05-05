[BN] Blitz: AFC East draft review: Jets keep stockpiling talent

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 5, 2022

AFC East draft review: New York Jets keep stockpiling impressive talent

The New York Jets have spent the last two drafts stockpiling young talent thanks to a slew of early picks.

Last year they had three picks in the top 34. This year they had three in the top 32 and seven in the first four rounds.

Now, the waiting game. How soon will these recent top picks be reliable contributors in the NFL? When will 4-13 seasons be a thing of the past?

Right now, the Jets look more ready to win than they have in the past. They're doing a good job emulating the Bills’ blueprint of putting good weapons around their young quarterback, Zach Wilson.

The Jets accomplished that, as well as filling some other holes.

Mark Gaughan has more on the Jets' draft in his review and analysis of how the Bills’ three AFC East rivals fared in the draft.

