[BN] Blitz: Aaron Rodgers, Packers are a cautionary tale for Bills, their fans

Oct. 27, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Aaron Rodgers, Packers are a cautionary tale for Bills, their fans

It's almost impossible to believe.

Go back to Feb. 6, 2011, and tell former you that the Super Bowl you're watching will be the only one Aaron Rodgers wins between that day and 2023.

The old version of yourself probably laughs a bit in your face. Seriously. Rodgers was 27, the Green Bay Packers had so much talent, and it seemed as though the road to the Super Bowl for the next handful of seasons was going to go through Green Bay.

Not only have Rodgers and the Packers not won another, they haven't even played in another title game, despite being atop the NFC multiple times.

Buffalo Bills fans understand as well as any other fan base that winning a Super Bowl is hard. Heck, the Bills have never won one.

So if it seems as though the Bills – behind Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and a top defensive unit – are about to take the NFL by storm and win multiple rings, look no further than Sunday night's opponent.

Mark Gaughan wrote about the cautionary tale of Rodgers and Green Bay.

Hyde finding new ways to impact team: Micah Hyde might be out for the season after neck surgery, but he's no stranger right now to his Buffalo Bills teammates. Wednesday, he was at practice, finding new ways to impact his teammates. “I want to be a part of what's going on,” Hyde said. Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about Hyde's scary injury, how he felt in the moment, how he's taking on his road to recovery and how he's still needed around the facility. Read more

Stadium deal becomes flashpoint in race for NY governor: Republican Lee Zeldin on Tuesday vowed, if elected governor, to reopen the pact and negotiate an agreement that requires far less taxpayer money than the one crafted by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. "We can absolutely have a better deal," Zeldin said. Read more

White won't play Sunday: Tre'Davious White will not play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on that, plus the rest of the team's injury report. Read more

PlayActionPodcast: During this week's PlayAction podcast, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss what makes Stefon Diggs special, plus they look at the rest of the AFC East through seven weeks and break down one of the main reasons the Green Bay Packers' offense is struggling so much. Listen here

Opinion: NFL should do more to protect players from serious injury: "The NFL unwritten policy of win-at-all-costs needs to be changed to protect players’ safety. These athletes who work so hard at their craft deserve better," wrote a Buffalo-born educator, author and musician. Read more

Eagles get even better: Philadelphia, the last unbeaten team in the NFL, traded a draft pick to Chicago for three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn. Read more

Colleges: Gordie Bukaty's impact is shared with family with Buffalo sports hall selection Read more

UB men's basketball picked to finish sixth in MAC preseason poll Read more

Nichols forward Brianne Barr-Buday commits to UB women's basketball Read more

Buffalo Sabres: Observations: Sabres fall flat in finale of 4-game road trip, lose 5-1 in Seattle Read more

High schools: Monsignor Martin fall playoff schedules Read more

City Honors girls tennis sweeps singles and doubles championships Read more

Gowanda's Chloe Luther, All-WNY first teamer in lacrosse, commits to Division I Jacksonville Read more

