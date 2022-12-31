[BN] Blitz: A remarkable advanced stat shows Tremaine Edmunds' growth this season

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 31, 2022

Inside the Bills: A remarkable advanced stat shows Tremaine Edmunds' growth this season

The Buffalo Bills' defense ranks second in points allowed per game and seventh in yards allowed per game.

Given that, you wouldn't think the following could be true: The Bills have missed 76 tackles this season, sixth most in the NFL.

Surprising? Maybe. But here's something that may be more surprising: Tremaine Edmunds has been responsible for just one of those missed tackles. He has 95 made tackles on the season.

Only two players who have at least that many tackles have a better missed tackle percentage than Edmunds’ 1.0%.

Undoubtedly, Edmunds has taken a big leap for the Bills this season, and the Bills have needed it.

"Some of it, I think, is his confidence," Leslie Frazier said. "He's more confident, he's stronger now, he's more experienced."

In his latest Inside the Bills piece, Jay Skurski digs into Edmunds' improvements.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How we see it: Our staff is usually on the same page when it comes to picking Buffalo Bills games. Usually, it is because the Bills are sizable favorites and expected to win. This time, in a toss-up, playoff-like matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals? We're split. Here's how our football writers see Monday night playing out. Read more

Bills D knows the ball will come out quickly: “He knows where to go with the ball, and he’s really efficient with it,” Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson said of Cincinnati Bengals quaterback Joe Burrow. Only Tom Brady gets the ball out faster than Burrow. Read more

Diggs says he did not give himself food poisoning: Stefon Diggs tweeted on Tuesday his frustration that he had to cook for himself. He was “forced to use the skills I learned when I did two years in culinary school." Two days later, the Buffalo Bills said Diggs missed practice because of an illness. Was there a connection? Katherine Fitzgerald got to the bottom of it. Read more

Voice of the Fan: "The world was watching, and Buffalo showed this world exactly who we are, what we do, and how we do it," Pete Rosen wrote. "Buffalo’s football team is now set to show the sports world that same mettle." Read more

Allen will carry a heavy load: Buffalo will need Josh Allen to be great Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bengals have a very good defense that forces quarterbacks to be patient. The Bills will need the version of Allen that is great without trying to be too great. More hero, less hero ball, if you will. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres' rematch with Bruins an opportunity to measure their progress Read more

Mike Harrington: In the wake of another crisis, the Sabres were there for us again Read more

Colleges: College Football Playoff: Six storylines to follow during Peach and Fiesta Bowls Read more

High schools: Meet the 2022 All-Western New York girls cross country first team Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 31

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.