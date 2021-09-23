[BN] Blitz: A.J. Epenesa still craving more after breakout game

BY JEFF NEIBURG

A.J. Epenesa still craving more after breakout game

The result of A.J. Epenesa's offseason work was on full display Sunday. The defensive end cut some weight and improved his speed.

During the Buffalo Bills' blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Epenesa was all over the field, delivering a performance the Bills imagined he would give on a regular basis when they drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

"We felt like he had the athletic ability, but at 280 pounds, we weren't sure that we would get what we wanted at our level, in our scheme and how we do things," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

"There's a lot more good to come.”

Epenesa is craving it. While he was all over the field causing disruption Sunday, he didn't register a sack, though he did get credit for two quarterback hits.