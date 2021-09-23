[BN] Blitz: A.J. Epenesa still craving more after breakout game

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 23, 2021
A.J. Epenesa still craving more after breakout game
The result of A.J. Epenesa's offseason work was on full display Sunday. The defensive end cut some weight and improved his speed.
During the Buffalo Bills' blowout win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Epenesa was all over the field, delivering a performance the Bills imagined he would give on a regular basis when they drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
"We felt like he had the athletic ability, but at 280 pounds, we weren't sure that we would get what we wanted at our level, in our scheme and how we do things," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.
"There's a lot more good to come.”
Epenesa is craving it. While he was all over the field causing disruption Sunday, he didn't register a sack, though he did get credit for two quarterback hits.
Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Epenesa's performance, and the latest on Buffalo's injuries heading into Sunday's game vs. the Washington Football Team. Plus, the Bills added a player to their practice squad.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Just like fans, Allen wants more as Bills live with high standards: A 13-3 record in 2020 coupled with an offense that racked up 31.3 points per game brought us here, to a place where the Buffalo Bills live with a raised level of expectations. Like, way raised. But Bills fans still have a certain level of anxiety, which hasn't been helped by the start to the 2021 season, even despite Sunday's 35-0 win in Miami. Bills fans want more. So does Josh Allen. Read more
Jaret Patterson returns: The former UB running back has already had a homecoming, joining his hometown Washington Football Team. He's ready for another this weekend. “It’s definitely unreal. You kind of sit back and reflect on the journey. Coming back home, and now going back to the university I played for? It’s a blessing. I just can’t wait to play Sunday in Buffalo." Read more
Patterson has also been double dipping as a chicken wing expert this week. Read more
State will release stadium study: A new, state-commissioned analysis on the best site for a new Buffalo Bills stadium will be wrapping up soon, and Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the state will release the document to the public. “We're studying all the options," she said. Read more
HOF nominees: Steve Tasker, in his final year of eligibility in the modern-era category, is among the 122 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. So, too, are linebackers Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher and Takeo Spikes, offensive lineman Ruben Brown, fullback Larry Centers and defensive back Troy Vincent. Read more
Bills ratings impressive despite drop: From Alan Pergament: "It is hard to call a TV rating in the 40s disappointing, but the Buffalo Bills 35-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday saw a 10% dropoff compared to the record-setting rating for the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh." Still, ratings in the 40s this early in the season are impressive. Read more
PlayAction: There's no time like the present for the Buffalo Bills' quick passing attack to get going. Washington, this week's opponent, has a super-talented front four that the team has invested a lot of draft capital in. In this week's video analysis, Mark Gaughan takes a closer look at a play that has become a staple in Brian Daboll's quick strike passing offense. Watch here
ICYMI: Stefon Diggs has never been a captain before ... even if he once thought he was. Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about Diggs' path to leadership and how he's embracing his new role. Read more
Tua broke his ribs: The Miami QB's ribs are more than bruised, they're fractured. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres roundtable: Who takes on a prominent leadership role and other burning questions as camp starts Read more
Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin agree to terms on 3-year, $18 million contract Read more
A breakdown of the 58 Sabres on Don Granato's first training camp roster Read more
Baseball: Bisons lose 'Final Stretch' opener to Iron Pigs Read more
Colleges: Next-level drive, focus propel UB's Marcy Barberic among women's college soccer elite Read more
High schools: Niagara Falls native Willie Lightfoot commits to Bowling Green basketball Read more
High school football player in New York, age 14, dies after suffering head injury during game Read more
