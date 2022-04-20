[BN] Blitz: A home sale, an RV, and a Bills road trip unlike many others for this Kenmore couple

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 20, 2022

Kenmore couple sells house, plans to buy RV to travel the country visiting Bills Backers groups

John “Chet” Chester and his wife, Sandy, both have health conditions. The Kenmore West High graduates faced mounting debt, and were in and out of work in recent years.

Recently, they sold their Kenmore home, the one Chet grew up in, and come May 25 they’ll pitch a tent at the campground in Delevan where Sandy’s family vacationed when she was a kid.

Then, the couple hopes, the fun will begin. Because there may not be a better example of the community spawned by Bills Mafia than what the Chesters plan on doing. Tent living, they hope, will be short-lived. The couple plans to find a cheap, used RV to travel the country visiting Bills Backers groups.

How did an episode of NBC's hit show "This is Us" lead to a realization that forever changed the trajectory of the Chesters? Jason Wolf found out.

"I can’t wait for the rest of my life,” Sandy said.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Legends, founded by Jerry Jones, will handle planning, sales at new stadium: In case you missed it yesterday, Jason Wolf has the details on the Bills announcing a deal with Legends. The consulting and hospitality company founded in 2008 by Jones, the Dallas Cowboys’ owner, and George Steinbrenner, the late New York Yankees’ owner, will lead planning, project management, sales and partnerships, including naming rights, for the team’s new stadium in Orchard Park. Read more

PFF Top 250: Pro Football Focus released its final 2022 NFL draft big board with less than a week to go until the draft begins. Here's the list of 250 prospects ranked. Read more

Contractors feel left out of Bills stadium construction: Critics say more than two-thirds of private construction companies – and their nonunion workforces – won’t get the opportunity to be part of the project. Supporters say it was important to make union labor the focal point of the new Bills stadium. And they note that nonunion workers won't be excluded from bidding. Could a lawsuit be coming? Michael Petro has more on the story. Read more

New SNF team official: NBC Sports revealed its new “Sunday Night Football” announcing team with analyst Cris Collinsworth returning and being joined by Mike Tirico in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Read more

How much are the Bills and Sabres worth? The Bills’ valuation was estimated at $2.5 billion and the Sabres was $600 million, according to a study by the sports digital media publication Sportico. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: A week into his NHL career, Owen Power has fit right in on Sabres' defense Read more

Inside the Sabres: Questions in goal loom large with prospects going back to school Read more

Colleges: For UB quarterback Cole Snyder, the secret's in the work Read more

UB announces women's basketball coaching staff; Division II All-American to join Bulls Read more

Today in sports history: April 20

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.