[BN] Blitz: A Cook family first – James and Dalvin excited to compete against each other

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 11, 2022

Inside the Bills: A Cook family first – James and Dalvin excited to compete against each other for first time

There is some friendly trash talk going on this week between Dalvin Cook and his younger brother, James.

Up in the stands, their mom, Varondria White, will be in a custom hoodie when the Cook boys and their NFL teams take on each other Sunday when the Bills host the Vikings.

The family is calling it the Cook Bowl.

The brothers went at each other plenty of times in the backyard growing up playing football in Miami. But Sunday will mark the first time they meet as opponents in a real game.

“It’s just funny how things work out,” Dalvin said. “We made it to the stages of our career that we aimed for when we younger. So we just got to take advantage of it. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever."

While James is going through his rookie season, one that has had ups and downs, Dalvin said his phone is always on for James to call him.

Jay Skurski has much more on the Cook Bowl.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Light boxes could be key for Vikings, Bills: Stopping the run with light defensive boxes may be a critical component Sunday for both teams. From Mark Gaughan: "The Vikings are facing the prospect of defending a Case Keenum-led Bills offense. One might think they would cheat up and make Keenum beat them with the pass. But that’s not their personality." Here's a look inside the X's and O's ahead of Sunday's game. Read more

Frazier remains steadfast ahead of facing his former team: Don't expect Leslie Frazier to be very sentimental this weekend. “I don't really look back at it in that way,” he said. “So much (of) my mind is about now and moving forward. Maybe when I retire, you'll look back and reflect on some of the places you've been in your career. But right now, it's about the now, and what we’ve got to get done going forward.” Read more

Our picks: It's a tough game to pick given the situation at quarterback for the Bills, who have other injuries, too. Here's how our staff sees Sunday shaking out. Read more

Injury report: Josh Allen did not practice Thursday, the second day in a row he did not practice with a right elbow injury. Here's the latest on the injury situation. Read more

F. Scott Fitzgerald Bowl: From Erik Brady: "This literary eminence split much of his childhood between Buffalo and St. Paul, Minn. Hard to say, then, whether he would have been a Bills fan or a Vikings fan. One thing we know for sure, though: Fitzgerald was a football fan." Read more

PlayAction podcast: How does the offense change if it is Keenum is under center instead of Allen on Sunday? Plus, why Ed Oliver's and Tremaine Edmunds' stock is up despite the run defense's struggles. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discussed those topics and more on the latest PlayAction podcast. All in 13 minutes. Listen here

