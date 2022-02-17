[BN] Blitz: A closer look at Josh Allen's clutch play

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 17, 2022
A closer look at Josh Allen's clutch play, completion rate, deep accuracy
There were a few games this season when the Buffalo Bills' offense was out of sync. Even during some wins over inferior opponents, there were times when the offense looked bland.
But against some of the toughest competition, Josh Allen was at his best.
Mark Gaughan says that's one of the big takeaways from Allen's fourth season as quarterback.
"In six games against the highest-rated teams on the Bills’ schedule – Kansas City twice, the last two New England meetings, Tennessee and Tampa Bay – Allen averaged 386 yards of offense per game on 69.5% passing with 22 touchdowns and two interceptions," Gaughan wrote.
He wasn't just good against good teams, he was good when it mattered. In the fourth quarter, Allen was the second-best quarterback in the NFL, behind only Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.
Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis of Allen's numbers in 2021.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills were healthy ... again: Make it five consecutive years of pretty good health for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills had the second healthiest starting lineup in the league in 2021. They lost only 36 games by starters, which counts both injuries and games lost due to Covid-19. Read more
How did Buffalo out-rate Cincinnati for Super Sunday? Buffalo had the highest TV rating in the country for the Super Bowl. Yes, even higher than Cincinnati. Was it because Bengals fans were all at parties and had fewer households tuned in? Alan Pergament has the story. Read more
Buffalo ‘leaders’ succumb to Stockholm syndrome: From columnist Rod Watson: "There may be only one way left to get the stadium built downtown, where it belongs: Bring in a hostage negotiating team to replace the public officials leading the talks." Western New Yorkers, Watson said, "are being held captive to the whims of the team and its NFL co-conspirators." Read more
Cowboys settlement: From ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr.: "The Dallas Cowboys paid a confidential settlement of $2.4 million after four members of their iconic cheerleading squad accused a senior team executive of voyeurism in their locker room as they undressed during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, according to documents obtained by ESPN and people with knowledge of the situation." Read more
Best, worse cases: Pro Football Focus has every NFL team's best- and worst-case scenarios for the 2022 offseason. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Sabres: Sabres using rotation on defense to rest veterans, evaluate for future Read more
Mike Harrington: No surprise to see Jack Eichel rusty as Vegas is blanked in his debut Read more
Sabres notebook: Craig Anderson to face Senators for first time since leaving Ottawa Read more
Erik Brady: Slovakia is on the verge of Olympic hockey glory, with a pair of Sabres alums leading the way Read more
Colleges: No longer NCAA Tournament lock, Bonnies need strong late-season showing Read more
'Basketball is fun again': How Canisius guard Dani Haskell benefited from a fresh start Read more
High schools: Orchard Park focused on state championship with sectionals underway Read more
