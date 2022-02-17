[BN] Blitz: A closer look at Josh Allen's clutch play

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills were healthy ... again: Make it five consecutive years of pretty good health for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills had the second healthiest starting lineup in the league in 2021. They lost only 36 games by starters, which counts both injuries and games lost due to Covid-19. Read more

How did Buffalo out-rate Cincinnati for Super Sunday? Buffalo had the highest TV rating in the country for the Super Bowl. Yes, even higher than Cincinnati. Was it because Bengals fans were all at parties and had fewer households tuned in? Alan Pergament has the story. Read more