[BN] Blitz: 53-man roster projection following minicamp
[BN] Blitz: 53-man roster projection following minicamp

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 21, 2021

The Bills kept quarterback Jake Fromm (4) on the active roster last season, but may not need to do so in 2021.

Inside the Bills: 53-man roster projection following minicamp

So, the real offseason has commenced.

The end of the NFL season is really just the start of a weekslong sprint of scouting, evaluating the roster and preparing for free agency and the draft. For the players, of course, there is a bit of a break, but the NFL doesn't really hit pause on its almost yearlong schedule until now; the period of time between minicamp and training camp.

So, here we are. The Bills got a good look at their 88-man roster during minicamp last week. 

"While it’s premature to draw any firm conclusions from those sessions, they at least provide a framework when considering what the 53-man roster might look like come September," Jay Skurski wrote.

What will that 53-man roster look like? 

Skurski took a crack in our latest roster projection. It starts off with what might be a surprising prediction at quarterback.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Change of plans: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on social media Sunday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to attend Buffalo Bills games or other events in the stadium. Read more

The Buffalo News' Editorial Board says: "Poloncarz should have stuck to his guns." Read more

Mailbag: Would the Bills ever bench Josh Allen in favor of Mitch Trubisky? How about trading the star quarterback in a blockbuster deal for Aaron Rodgers? What should be expected of Cody Ford this season? Jay Skurski answers these questions and more – and gives his AFC East power rankings – in this week’s mailbag. Read more

Would Allen take less money to help Bills? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter, according to Bleacher Report, that Josh Allen is "willing to structure things, ya know, that helps the team a little bit" in upcoming contract negotiations. Read more

NASCAR and the NFL: In case you missed it, Bills running back Antonio Williams has his sights on owning a race team one day. Read more

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first “Growth and Engagement Advisor.” Read more

Could Cole retire? In a letter posted Friday to his Twitter account, Cole Beasley wrote that if he's "forced into retirement, so be it," based on his apparent dissatisfaction with the agreement between the NFL and the league’s players’ association about Covid-19 protocols. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams applying lessons learned from difficult first year on the job Read more

One year later, inside Jason Botterill's final days as Sabres' general manager Read more

Basketball: Erik Brady: Can LA Clippers break the 'Curse of Buffalo' and should we want them to? Read more

Baseball: Inside Baseball: Blue Jays are pushing the limits of WNY fans on ticket prices Read more

Mike Harrington's MLB power rankings Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

