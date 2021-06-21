[BN] Blitz: 53-man roster projection following minicamp

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 21, 2021

Inside the Bills: 53-man roster projection following minicamp

So, the real offseason has commenced.

The end of the NFL season is really just the start of a weekslong sprint of scouting, evaluating the roster and preparing for free agency and the draft. For the players, of course, there is a bit of a break, but the NFL doesn't really hit pause on its almost yearlong schedule until now; the period of time between minicamp and training camp.

So, here we are. The Bills got a good look at their 88-man roster during minicamp last week.

"While it’s premature to draw any firm conclusions from those sessions, they at least provide a framework when considering what the 53-man roster might look like come September," Jay Skurski wrote.

What will that 53-man roster look like?