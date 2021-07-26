 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: 5 breakout candidates for the Bills
0 comments

  Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 26, 2021

Bills Rams (copy)

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) played in 27% of the defensive snaps as a rookie.

Identifying five breakout candidates for the Bills ahead of training camp

When you have a roster as good as the one the Bills have, you're not really relying on an unknown or unexpected player to emerge as a major difference maker.

Those players, however, can help in the margins.

So, who could break out in 2021 for the Bills? 

Buffalo has very few players in camp who will be unknown to most fans. But the Bills do have a few players who may be ready to assume a larger role than they’ve had in the past.

We identified five of those players, three on the offense and two on the defense.

One of them is defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa, who Sean McDermott says "looks as good as I’ve seen him look."

Here are the other four breakout candidates.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How important is the run game? The Bills ranked second in the league in points and tied for No. 2 in total yards last season. But they had the 20th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL. It begs the question: Just how important is it for the Bills, or any team for that matter, to have a strong running game? Read more

With season opener 50 days away, 50 Bills thoughts: Yesterday marked 50 days until the season opener. Here are 50 thoughts on the Bills. Is it time for the Josh Allen extension? Is Cole Beasley a distraction? Jake Fromm is in no man's land. The Bills, loaded with talent, have some trade candidates. Read more

A guide to all 88 players in camp: Listed in order of their uniform numbers, here's a cheat sheet for the Bills' roster entering the 2021 training camp. Read more

There's a lot of hype in Cleveland: We recently ranked the Browns third in our AFC power rankings. Cleveland is a popular pick for a team to take the next step closer to competing for a Super Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr. said the Browns are on the verge of something special. Read more

Did the NFL throw Deshaun Watson a break? The league chose not to put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list prior to the start of training camp. Yahoo's Charles Robinson said that fact is a public relations win for Watson. Read more

32 teams, 32 storylines: NFL.com's Jim Trotter has a storyline to follow for all 32 NFL teams. Read more

AFC East previews: Miss any of our coverage previewing Buffalo's divisional opponents? Catch up below.

Miami

New England

New York

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Defense is the NHL's position of emphasis and it impacted Sabres' trade returns Read more

Sabres spent draft weekend looking to future while breaking up their current core Read more

Baseball: Bisons complete six-game sweep of Syracuse with comeback win in Trenton finale Read more

High schools: Neighbor challenges Canisius High School athletic complex expansion in West Seneca Read more

Today in sports history: July 26

Golf: Ben Reichert conquers demons, makes WNY history with Porter Cup win Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

