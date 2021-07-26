[BN] Blitz: 5 breakout candidates for the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 26, 2021

Identifying five breakout candidates for the Bills ahead of training camp

When you have a roster as good as the one the Bills have, you're not really relying on an unknown or unexpected player to emerge as a major difference maker.

Those players, however, can help in the margins.

So, who could break out in 2021 for the Bills?

Buffalo has very few players in camp who will be unknown to most fans. But the Bills do have a few players who may be ready to assume a larger role than they’ve had in the past.

We identified five of those players, three on the offense and two on the defense.

One of them is defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa, who Sean McDermott says "looks as good as I’ve seen him look."