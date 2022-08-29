[BN] Blitz: 40 years later, remembering the Whammy Weenie

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 29, 2022

Erik Brady: 40 years later, remembering the Whammy Weenie. Yes, that was a real thing

The Buffalo Bills have been synonymous with failure in football for a good chunk of their history. Sometimes, it extends beyond the football field.

For example, the Bills might just be part of the greatest marketing fail, not just in football history, but in marketing history.

Forty years ago, the Buffalo Bills and Bells Markets teamed up for the Whammy Weenie promotion. Bells sold seven-inch green Weenies – plastic hot dogs with beads inside that rattled when you shook them – for 49 cents apiece, though they were free if you spent $5 on your groceries.

The idea, Erik Brady wrote, was for Bills fans to bring the Weenies to games and shake them at the opposition to "put the whammy on them."

Ah, simpler times.

But it wasn't that simple. Here's the story of the Whammy Weenies, a lead paint fiasco and a whodunit.

