[BN] Blitz: 2013 stadium deal deferred the expensive question – to build or not

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 8, 2021

Bills' 2013 stadium deal deferred the most expensive question – to build or not

About 10 years ago, Bills founder and then-owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. didn’t want a new stadium when it was time to negotiate.

Treasurer Jeff Littmann, Wilson’s chief negotiator and one of his most trusted confidants, said at the time that the franchise “doesn’t want a new stadium,” and wasn't seeking “a complete rehab like Green Bay or Kansas City.”

So, nearly a decade has passed and here we are: The future of the Bills and their playing field is again in question.

While things have changed – the Bills are no longer bottom feeders and have a franchise quarterback who has the team in position to contend for a Super Bowl – it's clear the Pegulas are likely to consider the same type of formula Wilson's team did to determine viability.