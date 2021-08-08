[BN] Blitz: 2013 stadium deal deferred the expensive question – to build or not

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 8, 2021
Bills' 2013 stadium deal deferred the most expensive question – to build or not
About 10 years ago, Bills founder and then-owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. didn’t want a new stadium when it was time to negotiate.
Treasurer Jeff Littmann, Wilson’s chief negotiator and one of his most trusted confidants, said at the time that the franchise “doesn’t want a new stadium,” and wasn't seeking “a complete rehab like Green Bay or Kansas City.”
So, nearly a decade has passed and here we are: The future of the Bills and their playing field is again in question.
While things have changed – the Bills are no longer bottom feeders and have a franchise quarterback who has the team in position to contend for a Super Bowl – it's clear the Pegulas are likely to consider the same type of formula Wilson's team did to determine viability.
In a story published Saturday, The News' Tom Precious wrote about the potential role Gov. Andrew Cuomo could play in the stadium situation.
Today, Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf look back at the 2013 lease deal and look ahead at the obstacles facing the stakeholders today.
How prominent a role will tax dollars play? Will Buffalo's small-market status be a big issue?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
'A franchise-changing move': What does the Josh Allen deal mean for the Bills? Michael Ginnitti, co-founder of the sports financial website Spotrac.com, called it a "franchise-changing move." What sort of ripple effect will it have on the roster? The rest of the league? Katherine Fitzgerald takes a look. Read more
Mailbag: Who ends up being the odd man out at defensive end? Should Jake Fromm be considered a sure cut? With the new three-game preseason schedule in play, when should we expect to see starters? Who has impressed so far in training camp? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Observations: The Bills were back in Highmark Stadium Saturday morning for a practice in front of 18,000 fans. Unsurprisingly, Josh Allen gave them some reasons to cheer. Micah Hyde and Tyler Matakevich made some splashy plays on defense. Mark Gaughan has more in his observations from the practice session. Read more
Photos: Here's a look inside Highmark Stadium as the Bills practiced on Day 9 of training camp. View photos
More Allen: Miss any of our coverage on Allen's new deal?
Mark Gaughan, in a column, wrote that the Bills' future is in good hands. Read more
In the main story of the day, Jay Skurski has the details on the deal and how Allen cemented his status as the franchise quarterback. Read more
For complete Allen coverage, check out our landing page here.
What should the NFL offseason look like?: From The Ringer: After Covid-19 canceled most offseason activities last year, the NFLPA argued for changing the calendar and lessening the demands on players. The league opted to return to business as usual. What should the offseason look like? And who is it for? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: History with coach Don Granato led Vinnie Hinostroza to sign with Sabres Read more
Sabres Mailbag: Predicting Dylan Cozens' role, breakout player and more Read more
Baseball: Meet the Coaches' All-WNY baseball first team for 2021 Read more
Today in sports history: Aug. 8
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.