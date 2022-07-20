 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: '13 seconds' remains a mystery, but Tyler Bass has produced big for the Bills

  July 20, 2022
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 20, 2022

Bills KC playoffs second (copy) (copy)

Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) is second in the NFL in points scored over the past two seasons.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass hasn't discussed his role in the "13 seconds" fiasco that ended Buffalo's season in the divisional round in Kansas City.

He wasn't made available to the media after the game or during the team's spring practices. Months have passed, and although the Bills and their fans would like to let the past be the past, we all know that's easier said than done.

So when camp begins this weekend, the topic will again come to the surface.

Was Bass asked to kick the ball into the end zone like he did for a touchback? Was he instructed to kick the ball short of the goal line, but failed to execute the play? Did that instruction never get to him?

At some point, Bass will be asked those questions.

But regardless of his answers, his role in how the game finished "shouldn’t overshadow what has been a terrific start to his NFL career," Jay Skurski wrote.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Punting battle looms large: It's rare for one of the most intriguing roster battles in training camp to be at the punter position, but that's a reality for the Bills. “Right now, I think we have a wonderful competition on our hands,” new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said during the spring. Will it be Matt Haack or Matt Araiza? Read more

Your guide to training camp: The biggest questions, analysis at each position, profiles of players: We've spent the last few weeks digging into the roster as camp nears. Read more

Bills-Chiefs playoff thriller up for ESPY Award as 'Game of the Year': Interestingly, the other three nominees are all from the college ranks. The ESPYs begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN. Read more

Tre White's return dominates the talk at CB: If the All-Pro corner is not ready to go, rookie Kaiir Elam and third-year veteran Dane Jackson will be the likely starters. Read more

Raiders lead in ticket revenue: According to Sportico, Vegas brought in $119 million in net gate revenue from general seating and club seating (luxury suites are excluded). Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Former Sabres defenseman Andrej Sekera announces retirement from NHL Read more

Mike Harrington: To Eric Comrie, the Sabres' net is the opportunity he's waited to get his whole career Read more

Basketball: Big 4 men's basketball matchups set between UB, Canisius, St. Bonaventure Read more

Hamburg basketball star Clara Strack commits to Virginia Tech Read more

Today in sports history: July 20

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

The Sabres' general manager has articulated his "Process" ad nauseum and did it again Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter: He's identifying a core for his team and letting that group develop and grow together. You're not blocking their ice time or their development path with big-ticket items, at least not now. And safe to say there was lots of happiness throughout the organization as development camp opened Wednesday with seven first-round picks and gobs of other talent on the ice.

Neighbors appear to have few qualms with Bills' stadium plans

Neighboring business owners and others in the area will get their chance to speak and express any concerns they have about the new stadium at Erie County’s "public scoping meeting" Thursday at the Buffalo Bills' field house, where officials will present the map and overall plan that the organization is proposing for the stadium site.

