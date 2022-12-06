[BN] Blitz: 12-week report: Bills position grades up despite tough schedule

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 6, 2022

12-week report: Bills position grades up despite NFL's sixth toughest schedule

Bills fans were antsy a few weeks ago, maybe rightfully so. Consecutive losses to the Jets and Vikings dropped the Bills to 6-3. A big road win in Kansas City a few weeks prior felt like the distant past.

Three wins later, the Bills are back atop the AFC, and things are going much better right now than they were at this time last year. At this point in 2021, the Bills were 7-5 and had ugly losses to to Jacksonville, Indianapolis and New England.

Sure, things have been rocky at times this year, and Josh Allen has been turnover prone. But the Bills are playing a much tougher schedule (the sixth-hardest in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders).

Last year, the 7-5 record looked worse because the Bills had the easiest schedule in the league.

The Buffalo News’ position grades for the Bills’ reflect the team’s general improvement over last season. Here's a 12-week report of Mark Gaughan's Bills grades by position group.

Monday observations as the Bills get back to work: Thursday night football games make for a rare relaxing weekend. "I think that little mini bye came at the right time, we pushed through three games in a short amount of time there, so it was good to get away a little bit and get a couple of days rest and get back at it this morning,” Sean McDermott said. The Bills got back to work Monday preparing to face the Jets. Here are Jay Skurski's observations from Monday's media availability. Read more

Bills-Dolphins on the move: The Bills game against the Miami Dolphins will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, the league announced Monday. Read more

Analyzing Allen: In case you missed Jim Kubiak's weekly review, Josh Allen was successful in "carrying out his directives," even if the game lacked fireworks from Buffalo's offense. Read more

OBJ talks Bills visit: The Bills hosted Odell Beckham Jr. Friday night and Saturday. Sunday, with some extra time on his hands, Von Miller chatted with his old teammate via FaceTime while on a Twitch stream. "It was a good visit," Beckham told Miller. Read more

Jets rolling with Mike White: “This is Mike’s opportunity to make noise,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. What's up with Zach Wilson? Read more

Watson's return felt like any other game. That's the problem: From The Ringer: "The Browns quarterback made his first on-field appearance in 700 days on Sunday. But rather than address the real, important reasons for his absence, most people in the NFL machine seemed content to leave them in the past." Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Matthew Barnaby keeps it real in 'Unfiltered,' and there's lots of '90s Sabres memories Read more

'Kid Line' showing 'swagger,' maturity while solidifying Sabres' top six Read more

UB football: West Seneca West's Matt Myers among UB football players to announce entry into transfer portal Read more

High schools: Iroquois running back Trevor Barry wins 50th Connolly Cup Read more

State title in hand, Bennett finishes as unanimous No. 1 in final News large schools football poll Read more

Randolph edges Lackawanna for No. 1 in News' final small schools football poll Read more

Nichols' Linda Ullmark named Class B state player of year in girls soccer; Clarence's Matt Andrews shares coach honors Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 6

