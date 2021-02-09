[BN] Blitz: 10 Super Bowl free agents Bills could want

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 9, 2021
10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills might consider
There was no shortage of talent on the field Sunday night in Tampa. That's the nature of the Super Bowl.
But the nature of the NFL is some of those guys are going to be playing for other teams in 2021. And there is no shortage of talent and name brands on the list of free agents from the Bucs and Chiefs.
With that in mind, Jay Skurski listed 10 players from Sunday's game who could be of interest to the Bills next season.
There are a few really interesting names on offense, with running backs Le'Veon Bell and Leonard Fournette potential options.
And could you imagine the Bills bringing Rob Gronkowski back home? It's hard to imagine him leaving Brady's side, but the Bills will be looking to upgrade, and Gronk showed he still has plenty of talent left.
Here's more on those three and the seven other potential targets.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
With others in turmoil, Bills have stability: No recent offseason has had this type of level of quarterback turmoil in the NFL. Big names with big contracts have already changed teams via trade. The Eagles and Texans are expected to resolve their issues by also trading their big name and big contract QBs. Two teams, the Jets and Jaguars, lost a lot of games to try and get Trevor Lawrence, but the Jets didn't lose enough. It's a good year to be the Bills, who have their guy, and a coaching staff returning to make the next step. Here's Vic Carucci's column. Read more
Will the Bills play in the NFL season opener?: The 2021 NFL season will begin Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bills, who have a road game with the Bucs on their 2021 schedule, could be a logical choice. Read more
ICYMI: Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl with another team was always going to be the best Super Bowl story this year. Read more
More on the broadcast: Alan Pergament followed his breakdown of the Super Bowl broadcast with this story on some observations that got cut from his original. Read more
In case you missed the original, here's his breakdown of the Super Bowl CBS broadcast, with high marks for Tony Romo. Read more
Message muddled: From the New York Times: "The NFL espoused racial unity and praised health care workers. But its inaction on racial diversity, its stereotypic imagery and its decision to host a potential superspreader event said something different." Read more
One last football morning of the season: Here's Peter King's final Football Morning in America column from what was a season like no other. Read more
