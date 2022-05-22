[BN] Blitz: 10 remaining free agents who may be of interest to Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 22, 2022

Inside the Bills: 10 remaining free agents who may be of interest to GM Brandon Beane

If the Bills entered training camp with this as their roster, few would complain.

Buffalo has the best odds to win the Super Bowl. The Bills retooled where necessary and filled their few holes. They have an explosive offense and one of the league's best defenses.

Still, free agency is never over, and the Bills do have one spot free on their 90-man roster.

That means they still could add a player before camp, and there are a few available veteran players who could interest the Bills, who have $8.2 million of space under the salary cap, according to records from the NFL Players Association.

Here are 10 free agents that could interest the Bills.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Mailbag: What's the running back depth chart look like? Is the backup quarterback situation worrisome? Why did the Bills not sign James Bradberry? Why did the Bills value Kaiir Elam over Andrew Booth Jr.? Jay Skurski answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

One of the Bills' biggest fans is a Seattle Mariners outfielder: Jesse Winker was born in Buffalo and lived in Niagara Falls until he was 7. That playoff loss in Kansas City was "the first time I ever truly had my heart broken outside of baseball, outside a baseball game." This year, though, Winker is pretty confident. Read more

Josh Allen at 26: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan analyzed Josh Allen's historic run of success on his 26th birthday, and looked at what's to come. Read more

Mike Westhoff candid in new book: From the AP: "The 74-year-old Westhoff is as candid as ever in 'Figure It Out,' an entertaining autobiography published by Mascot Books. There are plenty of chuckles, eyebrow-raising comments and inspiring lessons shared from his football journey including his years with the Colts, Dolphins, Jets and Saints." Read more

'Choose Love' Bills shirts available: Proceeds will benefit the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. Read more

Top offenses in the NFL: NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund ranked the top 11 offenses in the league. Read more

From CAA to the NFL: How'd cornerback Christian Benford go from Villanova to a sixth-round draft pick? In case you missed Jay Skurski's story, it has a lot to do with his work ethic. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Inside the Sabres: Seth Appert and his staff deserve high marks for Amerks' success Read more

Colleges: Canisius softball falls in NCAA Tournament opener to Florida Read more

For the Bonnies, Bob Lanier 'will always be in our hearts and in our minds' Read more

High schools: Iroquois' Owen Silliman glad to end Williamsville East's league reign; focused on playoffs Read more

Section VI baseball pairings announced; play to begin Monday Read more

Today in sports history: May 22

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.