[BN] Blitz: 10 potential targets for Brandon Beane and the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 28, 2022

Inside the Bills: 10 potential targets for Brandon Beane ahead of the NFL trade deadline

The Buffalo Bills are a pretty complete football team, and they're getting All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White back next weekend.

They do, however, have some concern about their safety depth after Micah Hyde's injury. And every team could use some extra depth along the offensive line. The trade deadline could be a time to address those needs, though the Bills are limited in what they can do based on their cap space.

Still, it has been a busy trade year so far, even ahead of the deadline, which is just a few days away.

There are a few splashy names the Bills could go after to boost their Super Bowl chances, both at positions of need and elsewhere. The splashiest? Jerry Jeudy, David Montgomery, Brandin Cooks.

Jay Skurski has 10 potential trade targets for Brandon Beane and the Bills ahead of next week's deadline.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills will test Packers' lofty pass-defense ranking: While this has been a rough year so far for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, it's not because teams are finding success scoring against them though the air. Green Bay ranks No. 1 in the NFL for fewest passing yards allowed. The Buffalo Bills, of course, will test that. Mark Gaughan has his weekly dive into the X's and O's ahead of Sunday's game. Read more

Our picks: Will Aaron Rodgers rebound and keep it close? Don't count on it. Here's how our staff sees Sunday night shaking out. Read more

New stadium renderings: The first look at renderings of the new Buffalo Bills stadium were released Thursday. The stadium of the future, Tim O'Shei wrote, "is designed with a distinct nod to the past." Read more

While the renderings were released Thursday morning, a second public meeting on the environmental review for the Bills' new stadium was held Thursday evening. Southtowns leaders called for a development plan. “We’ve got one bite at the apple for the next 30 years," said Erie County Legislator John J. Mills. Read more

A double header for the Fergusons: When your sons both play in the NFL, private planes become a bit more affordable. On Sunday, Kevin and Tracy Ferguson will watch their son, Blake, play in Detroit at 1 p.m., and will be in Buffalo for kickoff of "Sunday Night Football." Said their other son, Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson: “We told them, ‘Hey this is a nice, but don’t expect this too many times.’" Read more

Tirico sees Packers' woes as adding drama: "They're a little desperate," NBC's Mike Tirico said of Green Bay. "When you have a team that loses three games, three games and four games over the last three seasons, and they've already lost four games before Halloween, that's a problem." Read more

Allen-inspired Halloween costume: A fifth-grader who won last year's Halloween when he dressed as a Bills fan going through a table is back at it again, this time using Josh Allen's hurdle as inspiration. Read more

Bills-themed wine: Michael Petro on the Bills bottles at Mano’s Wine: "There are six bottles for sale. Two of them are cabernets with deeply etched Let’s Go Buffalo and Bills Mafia designs. The others are screen-labeled Bills logo bottles offering sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, a Bills Mafia sparkling wine and Mafia Juice, which is a sweet rosé." Read more

