 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: 10 free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: 10 free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 15, 2022

Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller prepares to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the Super Bowl.

10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider

The 2022-23 NFL season is some 200-plus days away, but as the Bills' official Twitter account posted Sunday night...

“Next year starts NOW.”

It does for the Bills, and it does for everyone else, including the two teams that played Sunday night. For the Bengals, they'll enter the offseason with many, rightfully so, thinking there are at least two AFC teams better than them. Their offensive line needs work.

For the Rams, there are plenty of questions. Will Aaron Donald retire? Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are both free agents. Both teams could look a bit different next season.

Speaking of free agents and Sunday night's combatants ... could the Bills use any impending free agents from the Bengals and Rams?

Jay Skurski takes a look.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills lose assistant coach: The Bills are losing assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire to the Houston Texans, according to an ESPN report. Read more

Super odds: The Kansas City Chiefs and Bills are the co-favorites to win next season’s NFL championship at DraftKings (+750). Read more

Sunday coverage: Jay Skurski and Katherine Fitzgerald were in California covering the finale of the NFL season. Miss their coverage? Catch up below...

Bengals vow to look forward after Aaron Donald, Rams dash championship dreams Read more

Super Bowl observations: Rams' bold moves pay off in Super Bowl LVI championship Read more

Jeff Miers: Hip-hop heavyweights victorious in Super Bowl LVI halftime show Read more

Letter: From a Buffalo News reader: “13 Seconds” did hurt but only a little, thanks to a mostly scarred, numb heart and a psychic’s forewarning. Read more

Hollywood moment outshines the rest: From The New York Times: "Football saw its biggest star, Tom Brady, retire, new allegations of sexual harassment against a team owner, and a lawsuit that claimed the NFL discriminates in its hiring. None of it seemed to matter on Sunday." Read more

Stafford was the missing piece: From The Ringer: "The Rams’ future is murky. The past is not. Everything the team has done, especially trading for Matthew Stafford, has been worth it. Everything was for this moment." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite Read more

Ex-Sabres captain Jack Eichel to debut with Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball completes home-and-home sweep of Saint Louis Read more

UB football adds Kevin Sherman as wide receivers coach Read more

High schools: High school notes: Kenmore/GI girls hockey season ends in state semifinals Read more

Zimmerman wins individual state Catholic wrestling title, St. Joe’s 1st in D-II Read more

Olean takes over No. 1 spot in News small schools boys basketball poll Read more

Depew takes over top spot in girls small school basketball rankings Read more

Today in sports history: Feb. 15

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News