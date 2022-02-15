[BN] Blitz: 10 free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 15, 2022

10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider

The 2022-23 NFL season is some 200-plus days away, but as the Bills' official Twitter account posted Sunday night...

“Next year starts NOW.”

It does for the Bills, and it does for everyone else, including the two teams that played Sunday night. For the Bengals, they'll enter the offseason with many, rightfully so, thinking there are at least two AFC teams better than them. Their offensive line needs work.

For the Rams, there are plenty of questions. Will Aaron Donald retire? Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are both free agents. Both teams could look a bit different next season.

Speaking of free agents and Sunday night's combatants ... could the Bills use any impending free agents from the Bengals and Rams?